EssilorLuxottica: Third-Quarter 2026 Revenue Conference Call Invitation

Third-Quarter 2026 Revenue

Conference Call Invitation

Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and

Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Third-Quarter 2026 Revenue Conference Call on:

Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 6:30 pm CEST

Dial-in telephone access:

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):

https://grid.trustwavetechnology.com/essilorluxottica/register.html

If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation at the following link:

https://connectstudio-portal.world-television.com/en/6aa00de0e58a8f1cd052965c

The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.

Attachment