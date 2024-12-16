Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the CANYON Phase 2 Trial of Sevasemten in Individuals with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (Becker)

– Trial met primary endpoint of reduction in circulating levels of creatine kinase (CK), a biomarker associated with skeletal muscle damage, in the largest Becker interventional trial to date –

– On the key secondary endpoint, sevasemten-treated patients showed stabilization of North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) with a trend towards improvement at 12 months compared to placebo –

– Sevasemten was well-tolerated and no new safety concerns were observed –

– Edgewise leadership to discuss CANYON findings on Monday, December 16 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at a virtual investor event –

NSAA, the key secondary endpoint of function, showed a trend towards improvement over time in the sevasemten-treated group. Plasma fast skeletal muscle troponin I (TNNI2), a target-specific biomarker of fast skeletal muscle damage, showed a significant reduction, compared to placebo. Additional functional measures, including the 10-meter walk/run, 4-stair climb and 100-meter timed test, showed trends towards improvement compared to placebo. Notably, the treatment population had more advanced disease than placebo.

Sevasemten was well-tolerated, and no new safety concerns were observed in either the adult or adolescent patient populations. Ninety-nine percent of eligible participants from CANYON and other sevasemten trials in Becker have enrolled in MESA, the ongoing open label extension trial.

“Becker muscular dystrophy is a devastating neuromuscular disease characterized by rapid progression once functional decline begins. This landmark study presents compelling biomarker data and promising signals that suggest the potential for functional stabilization with administration of sevasemten,” said Craig M. McDonald, M.D., Distinguished Professor and Chair at the UC Davis Health Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a Principal Investigator in CANYON and GRAND CANYON. “Becker has no approved therapies. I look forward to the results of the GRAND CANYON pivotal cohort with the hope of bringing the first treatment option to this patient population.”

“We are very encouraged by the CANYON results in Becker and the potential of this novel muscle-targeted therapeutic,” said Joanne Donovan, Ph.D., M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Edgewise. “This confirmed our previous observations in the ARCH study of significant decreases in biomarkers of muscle damage and similarly we are seeing evidence of preservation of function in Becker patients.”

The Company is on track to complete recruitment in the GRAND CANYON cohort by the first quarter of 2025. Based on these positive Phase 2 results, the Company plans to engage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency about marketing authorization filing strategies for sevasemten in Becker.

The Company intends to submit the complete results of the CANYON study for publication at a future medical congress.

Overview of CANYON and Clinical Results

CANYON, the largest interventional Becker trial, is a Phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to investigate the effect of sevasemten on the safety, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers, and functional measures of participants (NCT05291091). The trial was not powered for the functional endpoints. Forty adults and 29 adolescents with Becker muscular dystrophy were enrolled. This study had a 4-week screening period, a 12-month treatment period, followed by a 4-week follow-up period. The adult participants were randomized to sevasemten or placebo in a 3:1 ratio. The adolescent participants were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to sevasemten or placebo and were assessed for safety and tolerability. The data analysis included the complete adult safety population of 40 individuals. There was a notable imbalance between adult participants in the sevasemten and placebo groups with the sevasemten group having more advanced disease at baseline based on all functional measures and MRI.

Primary Endpoint: The primary endpoint to assess the efficacy of sevasemten compared to placebo was change from baseline in CK over the treatment period for adults. The results demonstrated a significant change from baseline in CK in the sevasemten-treated group (difference vs. placebo, 28% average decrease over months 6 through 12; p=0.02).

Key Secondary Endpoint: The key secondary endpoint was the change from baseline in NSAA total score in adults at month 12. NSAA is a scale commonly used to rate motor function. The between-group difference was 1.1 points, favoring sevasemten; p=0.16 across all adult participants. NSAA remained stable over time in the sevasemten treatment group, similar to the observations in the ARCH study. Further, while the placebo group was small in number (n=12), NSAA declined similarly to that observed in previous natural history studies.1,2,3

Other Secondary Endpoints: Plasma TNNI2 decreased 77% from baseline in the sevasemten-treated group compared to placebo, averaged over months 6 through 12 in adults; p<0.001.

The 10-meter walk/run, 4-stair climb and 100-meter timed test showed trends towards improvement, compared to placebo. The Company continues to evaluate additional secondary and exploratory endpoints.

Safety and Tolerability: Sevasemten was well-tolerated, and no new safety concerns were identified.

CANYON Implications to GRAND CANYON: The functional observations from the CANYON study support that the GRAND CANYON pivotal cohort’s primary endpoint is powered at >95% to demonstrate a statistically significant NSAA difference at 18 months.

MESA, open label extension trial in adults with Becker: The Company is advancing MESA, an open-label extension trial to assess the long-term effect of sevasemten in individuals with Becker. MESA provides continued access to sevasemten to participants who were previously enrolled in ARCH, or completed CANYON, GRAND CANYON, or DUNE. To date, 99% of eligible participants completing these trials have enrolled in MESA.

GRAND CANYON, a global pivotal cohort in Becker: GRAND CANYON, an expansion of the CANYON placebo-controlled trial, is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled cohort to evaluate the safety and efficacy of sevasemten in adults with Becker. The primary endpoint of GRAND CANYON is change from baseline in NSAA at 18 months. In addition, other functional assessments, biomarkers of muscle damage, MRI, patient-reported outcomes and safety will be assessed. GRAND CANYON is an 18-month cohort anticipated to recruit approximately 120 individuals with Becker. Data from GRAND CANYON, if positive, could support a marketing application. To learn more, go to clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05291091).

Sevasemten has achieved notable regulatory milestones by securing FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of Duchenne, and Fast Track designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne. Further, sevasemten secured the EMA Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne.

Upcoming CANYON Data Presentations:

Virtual Investor Event

Members of the Edgewise management team will hold a live webcast on Monday, December 16, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the CANYON data, and will be joined by Dr. McDonald, who will share his perspective of sevasemten and Becker. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit the Edgewise events page.

Patient Community Webinar

Members of Edgewise management will hold a community webinar on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET to discuss these data and the GRAND CANYON pivotal study. To register for the community webinar, please click here.

About Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Becker is a rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating and degenerative neuromuscular disorder. The disease predominantly affects males and imposes significant physical, emotional, financial, and social impacts on the individual and their caregivers. Individuals with Becker experience contraction-induced muscle damage, which is the primary driver of muscle loss and impaired motor function in muscular dystrophies. Functional decline can begin at any age, and once that muscle loss occurs, the decline in function is irreversible and continues throughout the individual’s life. Some individuals living with Becker experience heart failure from cardiomyopathy, which may result in heart transplantation or early death. Currently, there is no cure for Becker; early and long-term multidisciplinary care is critical for optimized disease management. There is a great need for more Becker-specific scientific research, clinical programs, and treatment guidelines to improve management of this disease. To learn more about Becker, go to https://beckermusculardystrophy.com/.

About Sevasemten (EDG-5506) for Becker and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophies

Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to protect muscle against contraction-induced muscle damage in muscular dystrophies including Becker and Duchenne. Sevasemten presents a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively limit the exaggerated muscle damage caused by the absence or loss of functional dystrophin. By minimizing the progressive muscle damage that leads to functional impairment, sevasemten has the potential to benefit a broad range of patients suffering from debilitating neuromuscular disorders. Its unique mechanism of action provides the potential to establish sevasemten as a foundational therapy in dystrophinopathies, either as a single agent therapy or in combination with available therapies and those in development.

Sevasemten is being studied in the Phase 2 CANYON study with a pivotal cohort GRAND CANYON in adults and adolescents with Becker muscular dystrophy. Sevasemten is also being studied in the ongoing Phase 2 trials, LYNX and FOX, in children and adolescents with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

For more information on Edgewise’s clinical trials https://edgewisetx.com/clinical-trials.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company’s deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

