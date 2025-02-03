DNAnexus Expands Relationship with Veeva to Advance Global Regulatory Collaboration

Companies come together to connect sponsors, agencies, and standards development organizations on a regulatory collaboration cloud





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataSecurity--DNAnexus, the leader in regulatory cloud services, today announced it will expand its relationship with Veeva to advance global regulatory collaboration in the cloud. This includes working toward integrating Veeva RIM and DNAnexus Trusted Regulatory Spaces (TRS), furthering DNAnexus’ commitment to advancing regulatory research and review in the cloud through trusted global sponsor, agency, and standards development organization collaboration.

The DNAnexus platform is the foundation for TRS, providing the bridge that connects stakeholders and that will be integrated with Veeva RIM to deliver a regulatory collaboration cloud. Once available, the TRS integration will enable Veeva RIM users to establish secure collaboration zones with international agencies to share data for regulatory review, validation, and analysis.

The integration will deliver multi-agency workflows with a globally harmonized user experience, providing capabilities for inter-agency collaboration and reducing compounded costs associated with bringing new and updated drugs to patients. Additionally, sponsors can pursue the regulatory use cases of their choice, with the partners of their choice, on their schedule.

“Our partnership with Veeva marks a transformative step in regulatory innovation,” said Thomas Laur, DNAnexus CEO. “Together, we will establish new ways for regulatory collaboration that empower organizations navigating complex and changing global requirements to advance the development and review of submissions in the cloud.”

“Veeva looks forward to working with sponsors and partners, such as DNAnexus, to drive efficiencies in the delivery and review of health authority submissions to advance the industry,” said Marc Gabriel, Vice President of Regulatory at Veeva.

DNAnexus will provide early access to the TRS platform in 2025, with live demonstrations at:

DIA RSIDM : February 3–5, 2025 (Rockville, MD)

: February 3–5, 2025 (Rockville, MD) DIA Global 2025: June 15–19, 2025 (Washington, DC)

For more information, please visit www.dnanexus.com/trusted-regulatory-spaces.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus delivers secure, cloud-based platforms for precision health and regulatory science. Trusted Regulatory Spaces provide regulatory-grade environments for efficient, compliant submissions and collaboration. With global deployments and adherence to global security and privacy standards, DNAnexus drives advancements in precision medicine and regulatory interactions.

