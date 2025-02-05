Devonian Health Group Inc. Reports Superior Anti-Inflammatory Potency of Thykamine™ in Comparative In Vitro Study

In vitro study demonstrated superior potency of Thykamine™ against various corticosteroids and a phosphodiesterase inhibitor

The primary objective of the study was to compare the anti-inflammatory potency of Thykamine™ to other anti-inflammatory agents in the market, specifically betamethasone valerate, clobetasol, crisaborole, 21-acetate hydrocortisone, pimecrolimus and prednisone. The experiment involved treating lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulated U937 monocytic cells with each agent. Anti-inflammatory potency was assessed by the percent inhibition of the activity of four cytokines induced by each agent. The four cytokines tested were MCP-1, MIP-1α, MIP-1β and RANTES that have been implicated in several autoimmune diseases. Percent inhibition was calculated as the reduction in lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induced cytokine activity after addition of the agent. Given that the aim of anti-inflammatory drugs is to dampen cytokine induced inflammation, these results can be used as inference to overall anti-inflammatory efficacy.

All agents were tested at four increasing concentrations except for pimecrolimus that was tested at three concentrations. All culture conditions were run in hexaplicate (n=6). Cell-free supernatants were collected and immediately assayed for cytokine concentration using Pro-Carta 6 plex (Life Technologies). U937 secreted amounts of IL-6 or IL-10 that were below the detection limits of the assay and were not included in the analyses.

When compared to the other agents, Thykamine™ showed clinically important and statistically significant higher inhibition potency for MCP-1 (by 28% to 136%; P< 0.009), MIP-Alpha (by 30% to 108%; P < 0.001), MIP-1 Beta (by 39% to 111%; P < 0.001). For RANTES higher inhibition was observed for all agents (by 47% to 258%) except for Crisaborole and Prednisone. In this assay, pimecrolimus did not inhibit any of the cytokine tested.

“These results support the wide spectrum anti-inflammatory properties of Thykamine™ with potency that is superior to currently marketed anti-inflammatory agents. This study indicates a multi mode of action of Thykamine™ affecting several cytokines and other biomarkers, supporting the clinical efficacy demonstrated in phase 2 studies in ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis in adults,” said Dr Louis Flamand, lead study investigator.

“The high potency and previously established clinical efficacy of Thykamine™ , combined with its placebo-like safety, should compel practitioners to consider its use as a first line treatment, especially with the potential safety concerns of the present standard of care,” said Dr Lynde, who was consulted on the current study and was the lead investigator in Devonian’s phase 2 study in adults with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

The study’s co-investigator Dr. John Sampalis, Clinical Epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at McGill with extensive experience in the evaluation of treatments for autoimmune disorders commented: “The results of this in vitro study are extremely encouraging. The favorable safety profile of Thykamine™ as demonstrated in human clinical studies and its high anti-inflammatory potency proven in this study, would position Thykamine™ as a possible first line treatment of choice for several autoimmune conditions in the early stages of the disease. This can result in steroid sparing effect and reduced need for aggressive treatments with biologics and other immune modulators, that are associated with serious side effects and long term negative consequences.”

Investigators of this study are planning to submit the results in a peer-reviewed journal.

(1) Pr. Louis Flamand is a director on the board of directors of the Corporation

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are protected by several patents in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Inc., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

