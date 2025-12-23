DESTINY-Endometrial02 Phase 3 Trial of ENHERTU® Initiated as Adjuvant Therapy in Patients with HER2 Expressing Endometrial Cancer

TOKYO & BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first patient has been dosed in the DESTINY-Endometrial02 phase 3 trial evaluating ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) with or without radiotherapy compared to standard of care chemotherapy with or without radiotherapy as an adjuvant treatment (after surgery) in patients with HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/2+) endometrial cancer.

DESTINY-Endometrial02 is being conducted in collaboration with The GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG-F) and the European Network of Gynecological Oncological Trial Groups (ENGOT), with the French cooperative group (GINECO) as the lead ENGOT group.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN).

While surgery is the recommended initial treatment for endometrial cancer, further treatment in the adjuvant setting is determined by the stage of disease and risk of recurrence.1,2 Following current standard of care adjuvant treatment, approximately 39% to 56% of patients with high-risk characteristics will experience disease recurrence or death within 18 months of diagnosis.3 HER2 expression (IHC 3+/2+) is present in approximately 18% to 56% of endometrial cancers and is associated with aggressive disease.4,5,6,7,8 There currently are no HER2 directed medicines approved in the adjuvant setting for HER2 expressing endometrial cancer.9,10

“Following the positive results of DESTINY-PanTumor02, which included a cohort of patients with metastatic endometrial cancer, we are now evaluating the use of ENHERTU in earlier lines of treatment for this disease,” said Abderrahmane Laadem, MD, Head, Late-Stage Oncology Clinical Development, Daiichi Sankyo. “We recently initiated DESTINY-Endometrial01 to evaluate ENHERTU as a first-line treatment in patients with HER2 expressing primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer and are now initiating DESTINY-Endometrial02, the first trial to investigate a HER2 directed therapy in the adjuvant setting for patients with HER2 expressing endometrial cancer, to explore if ENHERTU can replace current standard of care chemotherapy and improve the long term outcome in this setting.”

About DESTINY-Endometrial02

DESTINY-Endometrial02 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) with or without radiotherapy versus standard of care chemotherapy with or without radiotherapy as an adjuvant therapy in patients with treatment naïve HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/2+) endometrial cancer. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either ENHERTU monotherapy or standard of care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel). Both treatment arms may also receive radiotherapy.

The primary endpoint is disease-free survival (DFS) as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) or locally assessed histopathologic confirmation of disease recurrence. The key secondary endpoint is overall survival. Additional secondary endpoints include DFS as assessed by investigator; distant metastatic, local and regional recurrence as assessed by BICR or locally assessed histopathologic confirmation of disease recurrence; pharmacokinetics and safety.

DESTINY-Endometrial02 will enroll approximately 710 patients across multiple sites in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer and the sixth most common cancer among women worldwide.11 Approximately 420,000 endometrial cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, with more than 97,000 deaths globally.12 Incidence and mortality rates of endometrial cancer are expected to increase by approximately 61% and 87% respectively by 2050.13

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors.14 HER2 expression (IHC 3+/ 2+) is present in approximately 18% to 56% of endometrial cancers and is associated with markers of aggressive disease.4,5,6,7,8

Surgery is the recommended initial treatment for all stages of endometrial cancer, while adjuvant therapy recommendations are determined by the stage of disease and risk of recurrence.1,2 Endometrial cancer has a five-year overall survival rate of 81.1%; however, following current standard of care adjuvant treatment, approximately 39% to 56% of patients with high-risk characteristics will experience disease recurrence or death within 18 months of diagnosis.3,15,16,17,18 Current adjuvant treatment options for patients with high-risk endometrial cancer are external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) with concurrent chemotherapy, sequential chemotherapy and radiotherapy or chemotherapy alone.1 There currently are no HER2 directed medicines approved in the adjuvant setting for HER2 expressing endometrial cancer.9,10

About ENHERTU

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in the U.S. only) is a HER2 directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC Technology, ENHERTU is the lead ADC in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. ENHERTU consists of a HER2 monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) in combination with pertuzumab is approved in the U.S. as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast09 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 90 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen, either in the metastatic setting or in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting, and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 85 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast04 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 55 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR) positive, HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ ISH-) or HER2 ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by a locally or regionally approved test, that have progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast06 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 60 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by a locally or regionally approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Lung02 and/or DESTINY-Lung05 trials. Continued approval in China and the U.S. for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ENHERTU (6.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 70 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH+) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen based on the results from the DESTINY-Gastric01, DESTINY-Gastric02 and/or DESTINY-Gastric06 trials. Continued approval in China for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 10 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options based on efficacy results from the DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01 and DESTINY-CRC02 trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

About the ENHERTU Clinical Development Program

A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU as a monotherapy or in combination or sequentially with other cancer medicines across multiple HER2 targetable cancers.

About the Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca Collaboration

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ENHERTU in March 2019 and DATROWAY® in July 2020, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of ENHERTU and DATROWAY.

About the ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo

The Daiichi Sankyo ADC portfolio consists of eight ADCs in clinical development crafted from ADC technology discovered in-house by Daiichi Sankyo.

The DXd ADC Technology platform of Daiichi Sankyo consists of six ADCs in clinical development where each ADC is comprised of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers. The DXd ADCs include ENHERTU and DATROWAY, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca, and ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd) and patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with Merck & Co., Inc, Rahway, NJ, USA. DS-3939 is being developed by Daiichi Sankyo.

Additional ADCs being developed by Daiichi Sankyo include DS-9606, which consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a modified pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload and DS3610, which consists of an antibody attached to a novel immunomodulatory payload that acts as an agonist of STING.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan, raludotatug deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan, DS-3939, DS-9606 and DS3610 are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

ENHERTU U.S. Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

- In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy

HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy

HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors

- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU monotherapy or ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 8.0 months (range: 0.6 to 33.8). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU monotherapy or ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), decreased neutrophil count occurred in 79% of patients. Median time to first onset was 22 days (range: 5 to 994). Twenty-nine percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Febrile neutropenia was reported in 2.6% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVEF decrease was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), LVEF decrease was reported in 11% of patients, of which 2.1% were Grade 3 or 4.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

ENHERTU as Monotherapy

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 38% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab intravenously every 3 weeks in 431 patients in DESTINY-Breast07 (n=50), and DESTINY-Breast09 (n=381). Among these patients, 86% were exposed for >6 months and 73% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (79%), nausea (74%), increased alanine aminotransferase (65%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (63%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), decreased platelet count (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (31%), decreased weight (28%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), abdominal pain (22%), and increased blood bilirubin (23%).

