Day One Announces Retirement of Dr. Samuel Blackman, Co-Founder and Head of Research & Development

Dr. Blackman’s departure planned for end of 2024

Company’s search for a new Head of R&D is ongoing

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced that Samuel Blackman, M.D., Ph.D, co-founder and Head of Research & Development (R&D) of the Company, will be retiring effective at the end of 2024. He will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and consultant while the Company seeks a new Head of R&D.

“Sam’s passion for pediatric oncology and his commitment to our mission is what brought Day One from a seed of an idea to the company it is today,” said Jeremy Bender, chief executive officer of Day One. “We are grateful to Sam for his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit to transform the treatment landscape for children and families impacted by cancer. He has helped lay the foundation for Day One to become a long-term, sustainable enterprise and although we will miss his daily presence, Sam will always be part of the fabric of this company.”

Day One was co-founded in 2018 by Dr. Blackman and Julie Grant of Caanan Partners to identify, acquire, and develop promising new treatments that could address childhood cancers. Under his leadership, the Company acquired tovorafenib in 2019 and developed it through U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in April 2024.

“The creation of Day One, the building of an incredible team with our unique culture, and the development and approval of tovorafenib has been one of the most remarkable and magical experiences of my life. I am, and will always be, profoundly grateful to everyone who has joined, advocated for, and invested in our mission and vision. We started Day One because it was clear that the oncology drug development revolution had left pediatric cancers behind, and that a new model would be required,” said Dr. Blackman. “Part of what we’ve illustrated at Day One is you can do good for children and their families and be a successful company at the same time. We have created a sustainable company with global reach and impact, and I have unending confidence in the company’s ability to grow its pipeline and continue to advance new drugs forward for years to come.”

Day One’s Chief Medical Officer, Elly Barry, M.D., will lead the clinical and medical teams while the Company searches for its new Head of R&D.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. The Company was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. Inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important targeted cancer treatments. The Company’s pipeline includes tovorafenib (OJEMDA™), DAY301 and a VRK1 inhibitor program.

Day One is based in Brisbane, California. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com or find the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Day One uses its Investor Relations website (ir.dayonebio.com), its X handle (x.com/DayOneBio), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/dayonebio) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

