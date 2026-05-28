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CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

William Blair’s 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 4:40 p.m. CT

Goldman Sach’s 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTase™ editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:
+1-617-307-7503
ir@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
+1-617-315-4493
media@crisprtx.com


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