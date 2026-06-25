SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

BIO 2026: Forget dual track—biopharma deals are more complex than ever

June 25, 2026 | 
4 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
From left, Anamaria Sudarov, Rachel Lane, Deepa Talpade, Casarine Chong and Chad Diehl.

From left: Anamaria Sudarov, Rachel Lane, Deepa Talpade, Casarine Chong and Chad Diehl

/ BioSpace, Annalee Armstrong

Dual and even triple or quadruple track processes have come roaring back in 2026 thanks to a glut of M&A that has refilled investors’ wallets. Big Pharma is being put on notice that time is critical if they want to acquire.

Biotech executives can no longer focus on just the dual track M&A and IPO process. The track has split even more, with triple and even quadruple tracks becoming the norm.

The rising complexity of biopharma dealmaking was evident across the BIO International Convention in San Diego this week. Many different panelists commented on the multi-track process at the conference, detailing an “all of the above” strategy that biotechs must navigate.

“This $65 billion year-to-date M&A swamp has meant a lot of investors with a significant amount of capital to redeploy, and they are eager to do that,” said Anamaria Sudarov, managing director for the healthcare investing banking division of Wells Fargo. As a result, biotechs are able to shop around to different types of investors, while talking to pharmas and other possible partners.

But the nature of the deals is changing, with dual track making a comeback, Sudarov added. “In 2025, dual track was not an option,” she said. Now, it’s bare minimum.

“A large amount of biotechs will be talking to you on a deal front, and also talking about, ‘I’m raising my next series, whichever gives me the best bang for my buck,’” said Deepa Talpade, head of business development and licensing for oncology at Bayer, during a Monday panel discussion.

Cartoon funky twisted long handshake in groovy flat style. Abstract art composition for communication. Vector illustration.
Drug pricing
BIO 2026: Biopharma dealmakers seek to protect ‘premium pricing’ from Trump’s MFN policy
With drug pricing now embedded in U.S. policy, business development teams in biotech and pharma are changing the way they strike deals, including acknowledging policy uncertainties with renegotiation clauses.
June 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

In a standard dual track process, the company quietly files for an IPO while courting a deal. Sudarov said the process has accelerated dramatically in 2026.

She pointed to numerous examples of “companies filing for an IPO on Friday, and then Monday you see the announcement in M&A.”

Let’s get a deal done

Casarine Chong, general counsel for R&D and business development at CSL, has seen the shift in the caliber of advisers coming in to represent biotechs. “There are bankers that I’ve historically only encountered in the M&A context that are now representing biotechs, and they’re agnostic. It’s ‘Let’s get a deal done,’” she said.

These bankers are happy to ink a licensing collaboration, additional funding, find a Big Pharma buyer or IPO. They are sending out a warning to Big Pharma, Chong said: “You’ve got a limited period of time to execute on this deal, otherwise we’ve got both IPO funding or an M&A on the horizon as well.”

Rachel Lane, chief commercial officer at AI-focused Xaira Therapeutics, said this process is not just for late-stage biotechs. Early-stage companies are leveraging their preclinical assets to lock down a future M&A deal with an offer to extend to other assets from the same platform. She pointed to Firefly Bio’s $1 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson a few weeks ago as one example.

batteries with electric charge,pulse.lightning and electricity.vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
PwC declares biopharma ecosystem ‘back to full health’ as M&A buoys sector
Precision science is ruling the M&A scene as pharmas prepare for loss of exclusivity on key products, PwC says in a new report. Biotechs should be prepared with a dual-track process with the IPO window now open.
June 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

When pursuing an ‘all of the above’ strategy, Chong said biotechs need to protect the future exit in the contract. “It’s important for Big Pharma to remember that that license collaboration needs to be structured in a way to facilitate and not gut the opportunity for M&A,” Chong said.

Which track to choose—and whether to pursue several at once—depends on the company and the bandwidth of its personnel, according to Maha Radhakrishnan, executive partner in private equity at Sofinnova Investments who spoke to BioSpace on the sidelines of the conference.

“It comes back to resources. It comes back to are people able to go on this dual or triple from a standpoint of being able to manage multiple priorities, but still keep on track,” she said. At Sofinnova, advisers carefully consider the assets within a company, the interest in the space, upcoming readouts and more before recommending a multi-pronged deal effort, Radhakrishnan said.

Signing a collaboration or licensing deal is never done with the goal of delaying or stopping M&A or IPO processes, Radhakrishnan said. But sometimes those partnerships can make things a bit more complicated for a Big Pharma buyer.

“We do make sure that there’s an agreement that covers all eventual scenarios, but when you make an investment, you’re going in with the understanding that at some point the company will want to go either public or transact,” she said.

Sam Zucker, a partner at Goodwin’s life sciences group, said that biotechs should protect their high-value assets if an exit is the goal. “Don’t partner out your crown jewel,” he said.

But biotechs also have to live in the now. They need to secure funding to get to the next milestone, noted Doreen Levine, a partner at Ernst & Young’s Financial Accounting and Advisory Services group.

Stick figure balances on a wooden block, navigating a wave with a shark fin visible below, representing business risk, danger and survival
IPO
Sky-high Parabilis, Kailera IPOs spur optimism—but only for derisked biotechs
Biotechs are benefitting from the AI tech frenzy and inflation, but validated pipelines and careful planning are still key to the recent record-setting IPOs, experts say.
June 11, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

“If you really don’t have cash runway, and this is one of the only financing options, then you may not have a choice,” Levine said. “I think it’s just a balance of priorities. I don’t know that you can always optimize all those decisions in the future potential of an IPO or M&A. A lot of times [it’s] really coming to cash runway right now and living with that decision down the road.”

Sofinnova advises companies to consider how they will build value with any early transactions to prepare for the eventual exit. “That dialog always happens at the lower level of a portfolio company,” Radhakrishnan said.

Zucker warned of regulatory concerns with the multi-track process. The SEC has specific rules around disclosures for IPOs and other types of deals.

“You have to manage that carefully with counsel, so that the diligence process doesn’t create kind of a disparate environment where some investors know materially more than other investors when the IPO comes around,” he said.

Options for the other prongs of the multi-track process include a reverse-merger or special purpose acquisition company vehicle.

But not all companies want to exit. Collaboration and 50-50 splits are also rising as more biotechs look to hang on to assets and become fully integrated companies, noted Chad Diehl, legal team lead for licensing and acquisitions at Astellas Pharma.

Business competition illustration featuring businessman standing on stacked dollar representing financial success, salary growth, wealth inequality, and achievement
Mergers & acquisitions
Lilly’s $25B+ M&A spree captures half of pharma’s 2026 capacity
Over the past decade, Eli Lilly has bought out more biotechs than any of the other top 12 pharmas by revenue—with 10 of those acquisitions arriving just this year.
June 10, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Mergers & acquisitions Funding Venture capital Startups IPO BIO
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics lays off 17% of global workforce
June 24, 2026
 · 
63 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Mold spray. Mold control specialist. Hand in glove sprays the product antifungal. Dangerous fungus to kill. Man cleans bathroom cleaning products. Vector illustration flat design.
Manufacturing
Jubilant draws FDA rebuke for delayed mold investigation and quality unit lapses
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Concept art for large layoffs showing a line of blocks a cliff
Layoffs
ADC Therapeutics lays off staff after 27 patient deaths mar Zynlonta readout
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Isometric arrow overcoming above wall on turquoise blue background. Challenge, success, development and solution concept. Flat design. Vector illustration, no transparency, no gradients
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
REGENXBIO bets on FDA flexibility with filing plans for Duchenne gene therapy
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson