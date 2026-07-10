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News   Drug Development

From sequence to scale: Gene editing’s new era in biologics manufacturing

July 10, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We unpack the evolution of cell line development — CHO cells, targeted integration, transposases and the collaboration models speeding biologics from sequence to GMP.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We break down how cell line development has advanced — from CHO cell engineering to targeted integration, transposase platforms and the partnership models accelerating biologics from sequence to GMP.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jack Crawford, CEO, Demeetra

Magnus Gustafsson, Chief Commercial Officer, NorthX Biologics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Drug discovery Gene therapy Cell therapy Gene editing Manufacturing
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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