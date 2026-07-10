From sequence to scale: Gene editing’s new era in biologics manufacturing

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We unpack the evolution of cell line development — CHO cells, targeted integration, transposases and the collaboration models speeding biologics from sequence to GMP.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We break down how cell line development has advanced — from CHO cell engineering to targeted integration, transposase platforms and the partnership models accelerating biologics from sequence to GMP.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Jack Crawford, CEO, Demeetra
Magnus Gustafsson, Chief Commercial Officer, NorthX Biologics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.