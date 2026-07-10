From sequence to scale: Gene editing’s new era in biologics manufacturing

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We break down how cell line development has advanced — from CHO cell engineering to targeted integration, transposase platforms and the partnership models accelerating biologics from sequence to GMP.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jack Crawford, CEO, Demeetra

Magnus Gustafsson, Chief Commercial Officer, NorthX Biologics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.