CPTx Appoints McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer

– Experienced financial leader strengthens CPTx's strategic and financial capabilities as company advances pipeline of next-generation in vivo genetic medicines –

MUNICH, Germany, and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPTx GmbH (“CPTx”), a pioneer in the therapeutic development and manufacturing of novel medicines built with single-stranded DNA, announced the appointment of McDavid Stilwell as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stilwell joins CPTx to oversee the company's financial strategy and operations, investor relations, and business development functions to support the company's goals of advancing its in vivo CAR-T program into clinical development in 2027 and developing its novel gene nanocarrier to be "partner ready" in 2026.

"I am excited to help lead the CPTx team to apply their expertise in single-stranded DNA technology to develop in vivo genetic medicines that overcome delivery and access challenges of current cell and gene therapies," said Mr. Stilwell. "Our goal is to make cell and gene therapies that can be easily administered in a doctor's office and that are affordable and available for all patients who need them. CPTx is focused on advancing two lead development programs, an in vivo CAR-T therapy for blood cancers and autoimmune diseases, and a novel, programmable, self-delivering gene carrier made of immune-silent therapeutic single-stranded DNA."

Hendrik Dietz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CPTx added, "In early 2024, Dr. Grant Boldt joined CPTx as COO, bringing a stellar track record of operational excellence and leadership to our company. I am now excited to welcome McDavid as CFO at CPTx. With his deep biopharma finance, corporate strategy, and investor relations experience, he boosts our executive team capabilities as we advance development of our lead programs toward clinical development and potential partnerships."

Mr. Stilwell brings over 25 years of experience in finance, corporate development, investor relations, and communications. Previously he served as CFO at Coherus Biosciences as the company launched multiple new products into the U.S. market. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Sangamo Therapeutics, the gene-editing pioneer, and several other biotech companies. Before entering the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Stilwell worked for five years as a Senior Investment Analyst at Shadwell Capital, a U.S. based hedge fund. Mr. Stilwell received a BA from St. John's College and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

About CPTx

CPTx is advancing global health with science rooted in over 15 years of research from the Technical University of Munich. CPTx's platform technology and proprietary manufacturing capabilities position the company as a leader in the development of in vivo genetic medicines using single-stranded DNA. CPTx is advancing an in vivo CAR-T therapy through preclinical development with an expected IND filing in 2027. In addition, CPTx is developing a self-delivering gene nanocarrier platform built with single-stranded DNA designed to safely and effectively deliver genes to targeted cell types and tissues. CPTx has headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Munich, and its U.S. subsidiary, CPTx, Inc., has an office in South San Francisco, California. Learn more at https://www.cptx.bio/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cptx-appoints-mcdavid-stilwell-chief-financial-officer-302436209.html

SOURCE CPTx