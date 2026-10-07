Co-Diagnostics to Showcase Co-Dx PCR Platform* and MTB Test at WHX Labs Johannesburg, Highlight Ebola Assay Development

Ebola Assay in Development for Decentralized Testing on the Co-Dx PCR Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced its upcoming participation at WHX Labs Johannesburg, taking place October 6-8, 2026, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Attendees are invited to join Co-Dx at Booth # H3.L38, where the Company will showcase the Co-Dx PCR platform and the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test*.

Co-Dx's participation comes amid intensified global attention to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the broader international response across the African continent. On September 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of State announced an additional $267 million in direct health and humanitarian assistance for the Ebola response, bringing total U.S. government direct assistance to approximately $887 million. The Co-Dx PCR platform was designed to support testing in decentralized settings, one of the areas being prioritized through emergency response funding.

Co-Dx continues to optimize the sensitivity of its Ebola assay, which is being developed to run on the Co-Dx PCR platform, as part of its commitment to expanding access to rapid, decentralized diagnostics, working toward a molecular test that can support detection of Ebola virus in decentralized settings. The Company is also actively pursuing grant and other funding opportunities to support the advancement of this work.

While outbreaks such as Ebola draw urgent international attention, tuberculosis remains one of the largest ongoing infectious disease burdens across the African continent. TB is the world's leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, with an estimated 10.7 million people falling ill and 1.23 million deaths globally in 2024, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO African Region accounted for a quarter of new TB cases that year and carries the highest burden of HIV-associated TB. WHO recommends rapid diagnostic tests, including molecular assays, as the initial test for anyone with signs and symptoms of TB. The Co-Dx PCR MTB test was developed to bring this type of molecular testing to the same decentralized settings the Co-Dx PCR platform was designed to serve.

The Company's attendance at WHX Labs Johannesburg is supported in part by a State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant administered by World Trade Center Utah. Interested parties, attendees, and global health partners are encouraged to visit the booth or email info@co-dx.com to set up a meeting with the Co-Dx team.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to participate meaningfully in international public health forums, including WHX Labs Johannesburg; the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance and complete clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test and obtain regulatory clearance in India or elsewhere; the Company's ability to develop the Co-Dx PCR platform to support decentralized testing; the Company's ability to develop and optimize the sensitivity of its Ebola assay and to advance a molecular test capable of supporting the detection of Ebola virus in decentralized settings; the Company's ability to obtain grant or other funding to support its Ebola assay and other development programs;and the Company's expectations regarding future commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance and complete clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test, including whether such studies will support regulatory submissions or commercialization; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop and validate the Co-Dx PCR platform for decentralized testing applications; risks related to the Company's ability to develop, optimize the sensitivity of, and validate an Ebola assay, including whether such efforts will result in a commercially viable or regulatory-cleared product; risks that the Company may not obtain grant or other funding for its Ebola assay or other development programs on acceptable terms, in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to commercialize the platform in strategically important markets; risks that the event or similar engagements may not result in any commercial, regulatory or other benefit to the Company; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics