Cingulate Announces Positive Top-Line Results from High-Dose (50mg) Fed/Fast Study of Lead Asset CTx-1301 for ADHD

Primary Endpoints Demonstrate CTx-1301 Can be Taken With or Without Food

CTx-1301 is Designed as a True, Entire Active-Day Treatment for ADHD

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced positive top-line results from the CTx-1301-013 study, an FDA required study, assessing the effect of food on absorption of the highest dose (50mg) of its lead candidate CTx-1301. CTx-1301 is a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The trial demonstrated that 50mg CTx-1301 can be taken with or without food. Multiple pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements were taken, and adverse events were consistent with previous findings and indicate a favorable tolerability profile.

“We are developing CTx-1301 to be the first true, once-daily stimulant medication that treats ADHD over an entire active day, and that offers eight dose strengths so that medical professionals can effectively optimize a patient’s medication. Crucial to this is ensuring a pharmacokinetic profile customized for the unique attributes of stimulant medications and ADHD, regardless of food intake,” said Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and CEO, Cingulate. “The results of this study confirm that we have identified the optimal formulation of 50mg CTx-1301.”

CTx-1301 Pharmacokinetics in Both Fed and Fasted States

The CTx-1301-013 study enrolled 27 healthy adult subjects, male and female, (age range: 18 to 50 years) who were randomized into one of two sequences to receive a single 50 mg dose of CTx-1301 on two occasions (once with a standard high fat breakfast and once on an empty stomach). Both doses were administered with 8 oz of water and frequent blood samples were obtained for a period of 28 hours after each dose in order to define the absorption and elimination profile of dexmethylphenidate (i.e. the pharmacokinetics or PK).

The primary PK endpoints of this study were the maximum plasma concentration achieved after each dose (Cmax) as well as the extent of dexmethylphenidate absorbed into the blood expressed as the area the plasma drug concentration vs. time curve (AUC). Knowledge of these two PK parameters which define maximum and total extent of exposure are essential for a drug’s regulatory approval.

“Similar to the 25mg fasted versus fed study conducted with CTx-1301 (NCT04449250), the 50mg dose of CTx-1301 demonstrated that it may also be taken with or without food, however patients should be advised to take the medication consistently as such," said Raul Silva, MD, Chief Science Officer, Cingulate. “Most importantly is that the unique formulation of CTx-1301 is bioavailable irrespective of the presence of food intake and this study provides important clinical knowledge for providers in the treatment of ADHD patients.”

Full results, including data on secondary endpoints measuring half-life and time to onset, will be submitted for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., over 20 million patients have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, 12 million are adults and over 8 million are under the age of 17. According to the CDC, just 53.6 percent of all children and teens with ADHD reported they were actively treating their symptoms with medication in 2022, with 65–90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Current market trends demonstrate that adult ADHD prevalence is larger and growing faster than the child and adolescent segments combined.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge continues to be providing patients with an entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, Oralogik™, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform, click here.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

