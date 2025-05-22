Caris Life Sciences to Highlight an Extensive Lineup of Research and Precision Oncology Collaborations at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caris Life Sciences and the Caris POA collaborators will collectively present 37 abstracts

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA) will collectively present 37 abstracts across 16 tumor types at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, from May 30 – June 3, in Chicago, IL.

"This year's ASCO abstracts highlight the growing clinical value of integrated molecular profiling and real world data, particularly as AI tools transform how we diagnose and treat cancer," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "The data from our internal and collaborative studies show that we are entering a new era of precision oncology, where every data point can support smarter, more personalized decision-making."

"Caris' strong presence at ASCO demonstrates our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing healthcare and improving patient outcomes," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Caris' comprehensive clinicogenomic database helps enable novel insights into cancer and, together with our network of Caris POA researchers, is truly making an impact on patients' diagnosis, prognosis, care plans and responses to treatment."

Oral presentation:

CLONEVO: Preoperative abemaciclib for cisplatin-ineligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) with molecular response assessment. (Abstract 4520)



May 31, 2:15 – 2:21 PM CDT: Arie Crown Theater

Poster presentations:

Assessment of age in the clinical risk stratification of patients with IDH-mutant gliomas.



Abstract: 2058 Poster Board: 104 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comparing ERK signaling and tumor microenvironment in BRAF-altered gliomas.



Abstract: 2063 Poster Board: 109 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Association of MGMT status with survival in low and high-grade IDH-mutant astrocytomas.



Abstract: 2065 Poster Board: 111 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Prognostic impact of DDR mutations (mt) in IDH mutant high-grade gliomas (HGG).



Abstract: 2066 Poster Board: 112 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Immune checkpoint inhibition in EBV-associated gastric cancer: A multi-center international retrospective analysis.



Abstract: 4043 Poster Board: 333 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Molecular profile of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in older (OA) versus younger adults (YA) receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors: Does age matter?



Abstract: 4124 Poster Board: 414 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

The differential effect of stromal genes on gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GN) and GN/cisplatin (GCN) outcomes in advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (aPDAC).



Abstract: 4166 Poster Board: 456 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Biomarkers of response to immunotherapy in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).



Abstract: 4176 Poster Board: 466 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Gamma secretase inhibitors and desmoid fibromatosis: Lessons from a real world, comprehensive genomic study of desmoids and CTNNB1/APC mutated soft tissue tumors.



Abstract: 11547 Poster Board: 30 May 31, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Unveiling drivers of MHC repression and therapeutic strategies to counter immune evasion in small cell lung cancer.



Abstract: 8091 Poster Board: 212 May 31, 1:30 PM CDT: Hall A

Clinical outcomes and characterization of HER2 alterations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



Abstract: 8538 Poster Board: 18 May 31, 1:30 PM CDT: Hall A

PRESCIENTai, an AI-based digital histopathological image signature for risk of late distant recurrence and extended endocrine therapy (EET) benefit in hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.



Abstract: 1556 Poster Board: 322 June 1, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Interferon signaling and outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in FinXX, CALGB 40603 (Alliance) and real-world clinico-genomic data.



Abstract: 569 Poster Board: 162 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

MHC class I expression and outcomes in breast cancer in the real-world clinico-genomic data and the FinXX trial.



Abstract: 570 Poster Board: 163 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Evaluation of tumor immune microenvironment in Hispanic and African American breast cancer.



Abstract: 1051 Poster Board: 30 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comparing clinical benefit of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in a large cohort of HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC).



Abstract: 1076 Poster Board: 55 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Steroid receptor expression and overall survival in breast cancer patients with ER+ bone metastasis: A retrospective review.



Abstract: 1077 Poster Board: 56 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Multiomic Profiling of LRRC15 in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).



Abstract: 1098 Poster Board: 77 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Chemokines as predictive biomarkers for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) benefit in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).



Abstract: 1106 Poster Board: 85 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comprehensive molecular and immune characterization of adrenergic stress-signaling receptor ADRB2 in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).



Abstract: 1107 Poster Board: 86 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comprehensive characterization of interleukin-enhanced factor 2 (ILF2) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).



Abstract: 1114 Poster Board: 93 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

HIF family transcription factor expression in a cohort of 4362 patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC).



Abstract: 4543 Poster Board: 343 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Real-world analysis of 2IR immune response score in histologic subtype urothelial carcinoma (hsUC).



Abstract: 4568 Poster Board: 368 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Prevalence of histology-agnostic biomarkers in pure squamous cell carcinomas of the genitourinary tract.



Abstract: 4609 Poster Board: 409 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comprehensive genomic profiling of Black and non-Hispanic White (NHW) men with prostate cancer (PCa).



Abstract: 5022 Poster Board: 221 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Effect of HLA class I expression on the tumor immune microenvironment and prognosis in prostate cancer.



Abstract: 5044 Poster Board: 243 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Molecular and clinical characterization of KLK2 mRNA expression in prostate cancer (PC).



Abstract: 5050 Poster Board: 249 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Prognostic relevance of Aurora kinase A (AURKA) expression in prostate cancer (PCa).



Abstract: 5061 Poster Board: 260 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Molecular characterization of STEAP1 and -2 in advanced prostate cancer.



Abstract: 5072 Poster Board: 271 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Characterization and impact of B7-H3 (CD276) expression across disease states and racial groups in prostate cancer.



Abstract: 5073 Poster Board: 272 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Survival association of PIK3CA in HPV-driven head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).



Abstract: 6056 Poster Board: 464 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Comparative transcriptomic analysis to identify similarities and therapeutic vulnerabilities in olfactory neuroblastoma (ONB), sinonasal neuroendocrine carcinoma (SNEC) and sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC).



Abstract: 6095 Poster Board: 503 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

BRAF-V600E papillary thyroid cancer: Updated analysis of real-world patient data.



Abstract: 6099 Poster Board: 507 June 2, 9:00 AM CDT: Hall A

Clinical significance of the CGRP pathway gene expression in advanced solid tumors: A sub-analysis of MONSTAR-SCREEN-2.



Abstract: 2629 Poster Board: 276 June 2, 1:30 PM CDT: Hall A

Effect of elevated expression of LILRB4 and TSC22D3 on survival in lung cancer.



Abstract: 2633 Poster Board: 280 June 2, 1:30 PM CDT: Hall A

Regorafenib response prediction in metastatic colorectal cancer by a novel genomic and transcriptomic model.



Abstract: 3135 Poster Board: 450 June 2, 1:30 PM CDT: Hall A

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth #23093. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentation.

The Caris POA, a community of investigators, includes 97 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

