Caris Life Sciences Introduces Multimodal AI-Powered Molecular Insight to Identify the Benefit or Harm from the Addition of Chemotherapy for NSCLC Patients

Caris AI Insights are proprietary and only available to Caris Life Sciences customers

IRVING, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI-driven molecular insight for a subset of mono-immunotherapy eligible non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The NSCLC immunotherapy (IO) treatment selection signature was developed to determine which patients benefit from the addition of chemotherapy versus those who are harmed by the addition of chemotherapy.

Caris Life Sciences continues to advance precision oncology by integrating multimodal real-world datasets available with its proprietary CodeAI™ platform, enabling the creation of Caris AI Insights, which utilize Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), and clinical data to generate greater biological understanding and more actionable insights for physicians and patients.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer and remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. For patients with driver-negative tumors that express high levels of PD-L1 (tumor proportion score ≥50%), first-line treatment options include immunotherapy alone or, in cases where the disease is considered more aggressive, a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. While adding chemotherapy can improve outcomes for some patients, it may reduce survival for others. Traditionally, these critical treatment decisions have relied on clinical factors and physician judgment rather than underlying tumor biology. This new AI-driven signature leverages WES and WTS to help guide more precise and individualized therapy decisions. Additionally, prognostic information is provided for patients, reinforcing the need for personalized treatment strategies.

Developed using Caris' large-scale clinico-genomic datasets, the signature leverages machine learning to identify complex molecular signatures associated with treatment response, moving beyond small panel biomarker tests. The model operates in two phases: first, it stratifies patients into higher- versus standard-risk groups; second, it predicts which patients may benefit from additional chemotherapy. This approach aims to reduce unnecessary chemotherapy exposure, improve treatment and inform more biologically guided therapy choices for NSCLC patients.

"Our new NSCLC IO signature represents an important step forward in personalizing NSCLC treatment," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, Caris President. "Not subjecting patients to potentially harmful chemotherapy and related toxicity is life-changing for cancer patients and represents a significant improvement in patient care. Providing physicians with this unique and proprietary molecular signature helps them make treatment decisions and is a core part of the Caris mission. This is another example of whole exome and transcriptome sequencing providing clinically actionable results that smaller panels with only hundreds of genes can't provide."

Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek, a tissue-based assay that is the first and only simultaneous WES and WTS-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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