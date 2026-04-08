10 Companies Hiring in Texas Now

In Texas, the biopharma industry has a notable impact on the state’s bottom line, contributing about $95 billion in economic output, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TEDC). Well-known employers with a presence in the state include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Amgen, Charles River Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Kimberly-Clark, Merck and Takeda. All told, there are over 7,400 life sciences and biotech firms in Texas, and the industry employs more than 116,000 professionals, according to TEDC.

Regarding employment opportunities, job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website jumped 68% year over year in March. There are over 80 positions listed on BioSpace now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Texas, check out the openings at these 10 companies.