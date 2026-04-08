10 Companies Hiring in Texas Now

Looking for a biopharma job in Texas? Check out the BioSpace list of 10 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
In Texas, the biopharma industry has a notable impact on the state’s bottom line, contributing about $95 billion in economic output, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TEDC). Well-known employers with a presence in the state include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Amgen, Charles River Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Kimberly-Clark, Merck and Takeda. All told, there are over 7,400 life sciences and biotech firms in Texas, and the industry employs more than 116,000 professionals, according to TEDC.
Regarding employment opportunities, job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website jumped 68% year over year in March. There are over 80 positions listed on BioSpace now.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Texas, check out the openings at these 10 companies.
- AbbVie has around 20 jobs available. Roles include manager, inside sales, in Austin; laboratory technician IV-microbiology in Waco; and supervisor II, QC lab, in Waco.
- Amgen has about a dozen openings. Positions include key account manager-respiratory biologics in Dallas; senior specialty rep-primary care in Longview; and district sales manager-bone health in San Antonio.
- Eagle Analytical has over two dozen jobs available in Houston. Roles include analytical data review scientist, microbiologist II-sterile and quality control chemist.
- Eli Lilly has around 20 openings, including these jobs in Houston: senior principal scientist (QC lab informatics), senior principal engineer-electrical and associate director-quality (QC-endo micro).
- GenScript is hiring a sales account manager, reagent services, in Dallas.
- GRAIL is seeking a GRAIL Galleri consultant 1 in Houston.
- Insmed is hiring therapeutic specialists in Fort Worth and North Houston.
- Novo Nordisk is seeking a pharma field sales-cardiometabolic care specialist I in Temple.
- Nurix Therapeutics is hiring a senior scientist/principal scientist-medicinal chemistry in Houston.
- Regeneron is seeking a medical specialist I-pulmonology in Dallas and a medical specialist I (allergy/ENT) in San Antonio.