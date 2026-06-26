Capricor to Present Positive Five-Year HOPE-2 OLE Data and HOPE-3 Phase 3 Results for Deramiocel in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at PPMD 2026 Annual Conference

Deramiocel demonstrates durable skeletal and cardiac muscle benefit over five years in the HOPE-2 OLE study

PUL 2.0 year-over-year decline attenuated to approximately 1 point

Findings to be presented alongside previously reported HOPE-3 Phase 3 results, which met its primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance

Deramiocel maintains a favorable safety profile across both studies, with no new safety signals

HOPE-2 OLE data featured in a late-breaking session; HOPE-3 in a cardiac care session



SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced positive five-year data from its ongoing HOPE-2 Open-Label Extension (OLE) study of Deramiocel, the Company’s lead cell therapy candidate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The data will be presented at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2026 Annual Conference, taking place June 25-27, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, alongside previously reported results from the Company’s HOPE-3 Phase 3 trial.

Five-Year HOPE-2 OLE Results – June 27, 2026, Session: Late-Breaking News

Among the patients who remain enrolled in the HOPE-2 OLE study (n=9), treatment with Deramiocel continued to attenuate disease progression over five years, as measured by Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL 2.0). Patients experienced a mean total-score decline of less than 5 points over five years. By comparison, a cohort-matched external comparator of standard-of-care DMD patients showed a modeled decline of roughly 2.4 points per year, which if continued would project to approximately 12 points over five years. A separately published natural-history analysis (Coratti, et al., J Neuromuscular Dis, 2025) reported a decline in non-ambulant patients of approximately 8.1 points over three years, consistent with a meaningful treatment benefit.

Cardiac function, as measured by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) on cardiac MRI, remained stable over the full five-year period, in contrast to the modeled decline of approximately 3.2% per year observed in a propensity-matched external cardiac comparator. Deramiocel continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile throughout the study, consistent with over 800 intravenous infusions administered to date across the Deramiocel clinical development program.

HOPE-3 Phase 3 Results – June 26, 2026, Session: The Heart of the Matter: A Cardiac Care Panel

Dr. Chet Villa (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center) will present previously reported results from the HOPE-3 Phase 3 trial at the conference. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 106 patients with DMD and met its primary endpoint (PUL 2.0, p=0.03) and key secondary cardiac endpoint (LVEF, p=0.04), along with all other Type I error-controlled secondary endpoints – consistent with the durable skeletal and cardiac muscle benefit observed in the HOPE-2 OLE study.

“Together, these five-year OLE data and our HOPE-3 Phase 3 results represent the totality of our clinical evidence for Deramiocel, and they tell a consistent story: durable, statistically significant benefit to both skeletal and cardiac muscle function in Duchenne, with a favorable safety profile sustained over time,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “With our BLA under FDA review, we are focused on presenting this full body of evidence to the patient community and to regulators as we work with focus and urgency toward a potential approval ahead of our August 22, 2026, PDUFA target action date. We thank the patients, families, and clinicians who have been instrumental in advancing this program.”

The PPMD Annual Conference is the largest international event focused on Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy research and care; Capricor’s presentations will be available afterward in the publications section of the Company’s website.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a severe, X-linked genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration affecting the skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles. It is caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a key structural protein in muscle cells. DMD affects approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States and primarily impacts boys. Over time, deterioration of the heart muscle leads to cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which is the leading cause of death in DMD. There is no cure, and treatment options remain limited.

About Deramiocel

Deramiocel (CAP-1002) consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a rare population of cardiac cells that have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in the preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in muscular dystrophies such as DMD. CDCs act by secreting extracellular vesicles known as exosomes, which target macrophages and alter their expression profile to adopt a healing rather than pro-inflammatory phenotype. CDCs have been investigated in more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to over 250 human subjects across multiple clinical trials.

Deramiocel has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of DMD from both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition, it has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in the U.S., Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation in Europe, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA, which may qualify Capricor for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), shown in clinical studies to preserve cardiac and skeletal muscle function. Capricor is also advancing its proprietary StealthX™ exosome platform for the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins, and small-molecule therapeutics across a range of diseases. At Capricor, we are committed to delivering new therapies for patients with rare diseases. For more information, visit capricor.com, and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval, revenue and reimbursement estimates, projected terms of definitive agreements, our financial position, our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources, and statements regarding our litigation with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. and NS Pharma, Inc., including the nature of the dispute, our expectations regarding any legal proceedings, and our ability to commercialize Deramiocel independent of our existing distribution agreement and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2026. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Deramiocel and the StealthX™ exosome platform are investigational and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

For more information, please contact:

Capricor Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich

KCSA Strategic Communications

ckasunich@kcsa.com

212.896.1241