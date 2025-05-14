Bruker and 10x Genomics Reach Global Settlement of Patent Litigation

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that Bruker and 10x Genomics have reached a final settlement to resolve their patent disputes and dismiss multiple litigations, with global patent cross license agreements between the two companies. In connection with the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including actions pending in the United States, in Germany, and before the European Unified Patent Court, will be withdrawn.

“We’re pleased that we have reached a worldwide settlement with 10x, putting an end to all litigation between us,” said Mark R. Munch, Ph.D., President of the Bruker Nano Group. “This is a great outcome for the scientific community, who can continue their work using Bruker’s CosMx® and GeoMx® spatial biology platforms without concern that litigation could interfere with their advancements in oncology, neurobiology, and other fields of research. We’re excited to be able to focus on the impact and value that these products provide for discovery research, translational research and precision medicine and we’re happy to have the distraction and expense of these legal cases behind us.”

