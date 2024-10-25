BridgeBio Shares Positive Data from High Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 CANaspire Study of Gene Therapy BBP-812 for Canavan Disease at ESGCT 2024

- Continued, progressive improvement in motor function and achievement of motor milestones at 12-months post-treatment represents an important and statistically significant change, in contrast to the disease course observed in BridgeBio’s ongoing CANinform natural history comparator study



- Significant and sustained reductions in N-acetylaspartate (NAA) levels in urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and brain in all participants who received low dose; encouraging trends of further reduction in urine NAA in participants who received high dose BBP-812

- If approved, BridgeBio’s gene therapy for Canavan disease could be the first therapeutic option for children born with this fatal neurodevelopmental disorder

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, presented positive preliminary data from eleven participants dosed in the CANaspire Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BBP-812, an investigational intravenous (IV) adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) gene therapy in development for the treatment of Canavan disease. Preliminary results from the study were presented in an invited, peer reviewed talk by the study’s principal investigator, Dr. Florian Eichler, M.D., director of the leukodystrophy service at Massachusetts General Hospital, Center for Rare Neurological Disease and principal investigator of CANaspire, today at the 31st Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in Rome, Italy.

“We continue to be encouraged by the results children are achieving in the CANaspire trial of BBP-812,” said Dr. Eichler. “Compared to the natural course of Canavan disease, in which most children do not achieve developmental milestones beyond that of a 6-month old, the fact that some children are sitting independently, taking steps, or even walking post-dosing is truly remarkable.”

CANaspire is a Phase 1/2 open-label study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of BBP-812, in pediatric patients with Canavan disease. CANinform is an ongoing natural history study of more than 60 patients with Canavan disease, which was designed as a robust comparator for the CANaspire study in accordance with FDA’s guidance on the design and conduct of externally controlled trials. Highlights of the results presented at ESGCT 2024 include:

Rapid and sustained reduction of NAA in urine and brain of participants post BBP-812 dosing Urine NAA was reduced to levels associated with mild Canavan disease (average reduction of 64% +/- 14% twelve months after receiving low dose and 73% +/- 13% three months after the high dose) NAA in CSF was reduced an average of 70% +/- 10% twelve months after receiving the low dose. Lower urine NAA levels have been maintained for nearly 3 years in the earliest dosed participants

Improved myelination on T-2-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) observed in the majority of participants dosed with BBP-812

Progressive and continued post-dose improvement in gross motor function (measured by Gross Motor Function Measure (GMFM)-88) and achievement of motor milestones (measured by Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination (HINE)-2) This trajectory of progressive improvement stands in stark contrast to the characterized natural history of the disease, where the trajectory over this time period is essentially flat In the low-dose cohort, these divergent trajectories result in statistically significant improvements in achieved motor function and milestones at 12-months after treatment with BBP-812, compared to what is observed in and predicted by the natural history of the disease; data from the high dose cohort are not yet available

All participants demonstrated progress on administered developmental/motor assessments as measured by the GMFM-88, HINE-2, CDC milestones, or the Canavan Disease Rating Scale

BBP-812 continues to be generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with other systemically administered AAV9 gene therapies



BBP-812 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease (RPDD), and Fast Track Designations from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency. With RPDD, if approved, BridgeBio may qualify for a PRV.

About CANaspire

CANaspire is a Phase 1/2 open-label study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of BridgeBio’s AAV9 gene therapy candidate, BBP-812, in pediatric patients with Canavan disease. Each eligible patient will receive a single IV infusion of BBP-812. The primary outcomes of the study are safety, as well as change from baseline of urine and central nervous system NAA levels. Motor function and development will also be assessed.

For more information about the CANaspire trial, visit TreatCanavan.com or ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04998396).

About Canavan Disease

Affecting approximately 1,000 children in the U.S. and European Union, Canavan disease is an ultra-rare, disabling and fatal disease with no approved therapy. Most children are not able to meet developmental milestones, are unable to crawl, walk, sit or talk, and die at a young age. The disease is caused by an inherited mutation of the ASPA gene that codes for aspartoacylase, a protein that breaks down a compound called NAA. Deficiency of aspartoacylase activity results in accumulation of NAA, and ultimately results in toxicity to myelin in ways that are not currently well understood. Myelin insulates neuronal axons, and without it, neurons are unable to send and receive messages as they should. The current standard of care for Canavan disease is limited to supportive therapy.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

