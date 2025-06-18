BostonGene to Present AI-Powered Solutions Advancing Patient-Centric Drug Development at The Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boston 2025

BostonGene’s VP of R&D Mike Goldberg PhD to Lead Session on Transforming Drug Development with AI and Precision Analytics

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-powered solutions for drug discovery and development, today announced its participation in The Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boston, taking place June 24 - 25 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.

The Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boston is the premier life sciences event in the U.S., bringing together thousands of global genomics and biodata professionals for two days of cutting-edge research, technology showcases and networking. The event spotlights the latest advances in genomic science and their real-world applications in healthcare and beyond.

Mike Goldberg, PhD, BostonGene’s Vice President of R&D, will host a session titled “Redefining Precision Oncology with an End-to-End AI Platform for Drug Development.” The session will focus on how BostonGene’s AI-driven technologies are accelerating innovation across the drug development process and enabling more personalized, data-driven approaches to cancer care.

Session details:

Date & time: Tuesday, June 24 | 4:40 PM – 5:10 PM

Tuesday, June 24 | 4:40 PM – 5:10 PM Location: AI in Discovery Stage

To schedule a meeting during the event, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com. For more details about the event, visit The Festival of Genomics & Biodata website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene helps drug developers de-risk and accelerate research and development using a clinically validated AI platform purpose-built for oncology and supported by a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory. By integrating advanced molecular and immune profiling with clinical data, we uncover actionable insights that inform trial design, optimize patient selection and improve clinical outcomes. Our diagnostic and treatment recommendation solutions are used in clinical settings to personalize care and guide therapy decisions for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

