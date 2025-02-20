Biosion, Inc. Appoints Kedan Lin, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer and President of Biosion US

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. (“Biosion”), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kedan Lin, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer and President of Biosion US. With over two decades of expertise in biotech R&D, clinical and regulatory development, Dr. Lin will play a pivotal role in advancing Biosion’s innovative therapies and strategic initiatives as the company continues its “discover-development-partnership” model.

Dr. Lin also has extensive experience in clinical operation, portfolio management, and business development. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations and Corporate Strategy at Harbour Biomed US, where she led successful global clinical development programs and played a key role in business development and alliance management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kedan to our executive team,” said Dr. Mingjiu Chen, Founder and CEO of Biosion. “Her deep expertise in biologics development and strategic alliances will be instrumental in advancing our mission and delivering breakthrough antibody-based therapies to patients globally. Her appointment is a key step in furthering Biosion’s “In Global for Global” strategy and expanding our global footprint.”

Dr. Lin holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology from the University of California, San Francisco, and has held leadership roles at Innovent Biologics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Genentech. A recognized expert in translational development for antibody therapeutics, she has contributed extensively to the scientific community.

“I am excited to join the Biosion team at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Lin. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Biosion to continue advancing innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs, all while strengthening our global impact and helping patients worldwide.”

About Biosion

Biosion is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapies to improve outcomes for patients with immune and oncologic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® HT endocytosis platform, and Flexibody® bispecific platform, Biosion creates highly differentiated medicines to address significant unmet medical needs worldwide. With its “discover-development-partnership” model, the company has forged 10 global collaborations, advancing seven clinical-stage assets, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Biosion operates across the US, China, and Australia. Learn more at www.Biosion.com.

