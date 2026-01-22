Biocom Announces Powerhouse Keynote Panel Featuring Heads of Discovery and Research & Development from AbbVie, Amgen and Eli Lilly at 2026 Global Partnering & Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiocomGPIC--Biocom today announced a distinguished keynote session for its 2026 Global Partnering & Investor Conference, taking place February 24 to 26 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

This year’s keynote panel will feature four of the most influential leaders in pharmaceutical research and development:

Jay Bradner, M.D. , executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen

, executive vice president of Research and Development at Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D. , senior vice president and global head of Discovery Research at AbbVie

, senior vice president and global head of Discovery Research at Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific and product officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories at Eli Lilly

The session will be moderated by Steven Paul, M.D., board chair of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, venture partner at Third Rock Ventures and former president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

A Rare Gathering of Visionaries & Scientific Leaders of Large Pharma

As the heads of research at leading global pharmaceutical companies, these individuals drive innovation in drug discovery across a variety of therapeutic areas and modalities.

“Together, these leaders oversee multibillion-dollar portfolios and teams responsible for some of the most significant scientific innovations of the past decade," said Jennifer Giottonini Cayer, founding co-chair of the Global Partnering & Investor Conference and chief business officer of Pulmocide. “To be able to sit in on a conversation between the four of them is a can’t-miss opportunity for our conference attendees.”

"This conference is defined by the value it brings to our members—insights and connections that truly move their businesses forward," added Shaye Exner, vice president of Conferences and Events at Biocom. "This year, that value is unparalleled."

This unscripted discussion will touch on the areas of innovation that are generating the most interest for global pharmaceutical companies, the role of AI in accelerating drug discovery and development, how biotech companies can most effectively work with large pharmaceutical companies and more.

About the Conference

Biocom’s Global Partnering & Investor Conference brings together over 500 investors and senior executives, including CEOs and heads of business development, biotech, and research and development from leading pharmaceutical, biotech and research organizations from over 20 countries. This prestigious conference features panel discussions, one-on-one partnering meetings, presentations from small companies and leading research institutions, and endless networking opportunities.

To learn more and register, visit https://www.biocomglobalpartnering.org.

Biocom

For over 30 years, Biocom has advanced the life science industry with transformative resources that accelerate innovation. We help companies build meaningful connections and gain valuable insights through Conferences & Events, deliver access to Funding & Partnering opportunities, provide Group Purchasing solutions that drive efficiency and savings, champion Policy & Advocacy that protects and advances the innovation ecosystem, and strengthen talent pipelines through Workforce Development. Biocom is how the life science industry gets connected.

