Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Selects Innovaccer Gravity™ as AI and Data Platform for Clinical Laboratory Operations Modernization

Gravity will support Beckman Coulter’s customer partnerships by providing standardized metrics, insights, and scalable analytics that drive clinical lab operational optimization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced that Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global clinical diagnostics leader and a Danaher company, has selected Gravity, Innovaccer’s enterprise data and AI platform, to support its vision for modernizing and scaling customers’ clinical laboratory operations.

Gravity will help unify diagnostic, operational, and utilization data across Beckman Coulter instruments, middleware, and enterprise systems, enabling standardized performance metrics and AI-ready insights across complex lab environments.

Clinical laboratories generate high volumes of operational and clinical data from diverse systems. As the scale and complexity of this data grows, Beckman Coulter identified the need for a unified platform capable of supporting AI-based analytics and enterprise-grade operations.

Beckman Coulter’s selection of Gravity reinforces Innovaccer’s ability to support enterprise-scale diagnostic operations with a unified data and AI foundation. The goal of this partnership is to strengthen the laboratory’s role from a transactional service to a driver of operational excellence and clinical value by:

Transforming Laboratory Operations

Enabling laboratories to move beyond cost-center models by aligning operational performance with broader health system goals and patient care outcomes.

Empowering Laboratory Leaders

Providing lab leaders with trusted data, standardized metrics, and actionable insights needed to identify inefficiencies, reduce waste, and maximize the laboratory’s contribution to care delivery.

Delivering Data-Driven Insights

Aggregating and synthesizing disparate diagnostic, operational, and utilization data to support evidence-based decision-making across complex laboratory environments.

Optimizing Test Utilization

Supporting more informed decisions around test ordering and availability—helping ensure the right test is delivered to the right patient, in the right setting, at the right time.

Together, Gravity will support a scalable foundation for continuous improvement, enabling Beckman Coulter and its laboratory partners to drive measurable operational performance.

“Clinical laboratories generate some of the most critical and time-sensitive data in healthcare, yet that data is often fragmented across instruments, systems, and workflows,” said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Beckman Coulter is building a future where laboratory operations are more connected, AI-enabled, and increasingly autonomous. Gravity gives them the AI foundation to turn diagnostic data into actionable insights, helping labs operate more efficiently, optimize test utilization, and ultimately improve care decisions.”

“Across Danaher’s Diagnostics Platform, data is foundational to how we drive operational excellence and continuous improvement,” said Murali Venkatesan, Global Head of Danaher Ventures & Vice President of Business Development. “Innovaccer’s Gravity platform provides a scalable data foundation that supports Beckman Coulter’s vision to modernize laboratory operations—designed for more consistent performance insights while creating flexibility to support broader diagnostic innovation over time.”

“Laboratories sit at the center of modern healthcare, generating diagnostic insights that inform clinical decisions,” said Kevin O’Reilly, President of Beckman Coulter. “Our selection of Innovaccer’s Gravity platform reflects our commitment to strengthening the data foundation across our enterprise—enabling standardized metrics, deeper operational visibility, and more intelligent utilization management.”

This partnership builds on Gravity’s momentum as a trusted data and AI foundation, helping organizations move from fragmented systems to unified, intelligent, and autonomous operations.

