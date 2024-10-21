Astex Pharmaceuticals Announce Key Data Presentations at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astex Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK, dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and diseases of the central nervous system, announced today that it will make five key data presentations at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics, 23rd-25th October 2024, Barcelona, Spain. The Astex presentations will focus on its novel small-molecule CBP/p300 HAT domain inhibitor, ASTX528 in preclinical development and its Phase II-ready MDM2 antagonist, ASTX295.

Title Presentation Date/Time/Session Title/Presenter Presentation number A Novel Small-Molecule CBP/p300 HAT Domain Inhibitor Demonstrates PotentIn VivoActivity and a Favourable Safety Profile in Preclinical Species Poster Date: Wed, 23rdOct 2024

Time: 12:00 - 19:00

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents Presenter: Gianni Chessari, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK Catalog #42 Presentation #PB030 Targeting the Catalytic HAT Domain of CBP/p300 for the Treatment of Hormone-Dependent Breast and Prostate Cancers Poster Date: Wed, 23rdOct 2024

Time: 12:00 - 19:00

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents Presenter: John Lyons, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK Catalog #73 Presentation #PB061 From a Preclinical Therapeutic Concept to the Clinic. ASTX295: Discovery of a bone marrow sparing MDM2 antagonist Oral Date: Wed, 23rdOct 2024

Time: 16:55 -17:15

Session Title:Optimising of preclinical models for drug development Presenter: Maria Ahn, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK Workshop 2

Room 113+114 Identification of Biomarkers Predictive of Response to ASTX295, a Next-Generation MDM2 Antagonist, in Solid Tumors Carrying Wild-type p53 Poster Date: Wed, 23rdOct 2024

Time: 12:00 - 19:00

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents Presenter: Maria Ahn, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK

Catalog #28 Presentation #PB016

Pulsatile Induction of the p53 Pathway by MDM2 Antagonist ASTX295 Shows an Enhanced Therapeutic Indexin vivo Poster Date: Thu, 24thOct 2024

Time: 9:00 - 17:30

Session Title: Translational Studies Presenter: Andrea Biondo, Astex Pharmaceuticals, UK Catalog #289 Presentation #PB277





ASTX528 - CBP/p300 HAT Domain Inhibitor - Preclinical

ASTX528 is a novel small molecule CBP/p300 HAT domain inhibitor with potent in vivo activity and a favourable safety profile in preclinical species that was discovered by Astex using its proprietary fragment-based drug discovery approach. CREB binding protein (CBP) and its paralog, EP300 (p300), are lysine acetyltransferases and transcriptional cofactors implicated in human cancers. Dose-limiting tolerability issues have been observed with dual CBP/p300 bromodomain (BRD) inhibitors, which may limit their clinical utility. We hypothesised that a dual inhibitor targeting the histone acetyltransferase (HAT) domain may improve the therapeutic window. Our presentations will describe the effects of CBP/p300 HAT domain inhibition in preclinical models of AR- and ER-driven cancers and the characterisation of ASTX528, a potent, fragment-derived CBP/p300 HAT domain inhibitor with a low predicted human dose and promising preliminary toxicity evaluation. Astex is interested in discussing the further development of ASTX528 with potential partners.

ASTX295 – Bone Marrow-Sparing MDM2 Antagonist, Phase II-ready

ASTX295 is an oral, potent inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 protein-protein interaction that was discovered by Astex using its proprietary structure-based drug design approach. The compound was specifically designed to overcome the on-target toxicity seen in the first generation MDM2 antagonist compounds which have shown dose-limiting haematological toxicities in the clinic. In contrast, ASTX295 is a potent MDM2 antagonist with a clean CYP/hERG profile and a shorter human half-life allowing for pulsatile pathway modulation while avoiding myelosuppression. ASTX295 therefore has bone-marrow sparing characteristics which permit a differentiated safety profile. ASTX295 was discovered by Astex in collaboration with the Cancer Research UK Drug Discovery Unit at Newcastle University. Astex has an exclusive license to research, develop and commercialise ASTX295 under its drug discovery alliance agreement with Newcastle University and Cancer Research Technology Limited.

