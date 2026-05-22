ASCO 2026: Bayer to Present New Data Across Oncology Portfolio

Primary results from the Phase II ARACOG (AFT-47) head-to-head trial evaluating NUBEQA ® (darolutamide) versus enzalutamide in men with metastatic and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) or metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) will be presented

(darolutamide) versus enzalutamide in men with metastatic and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) or metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) will be presented Bayer will also present data from across its oncology portfolio, including XOFIGO® (radium-223 dichloride), HYRNUO® (sevabertinib), VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib), and STIVARGA® (regorafenib)

Abstracts: 512 | 2517 | 3096 | 3145 | 4500 | 5005 | 5039 | 5083 | 5095 | 5103 | 6012 | 8618 | 8622 | 10036 | 11164 | e15604 | e17083 | e17107 | e20673 | e23344

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced that new data from studies across their oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from May 29–June 2. In total, 16 abstracts will be presented spanning multiple cancer types, including prostate cancers, breast cancer, lung cancers, salivary gland cancer, renal cell carcinoma and colorectal cancers, further supporting Bayer’s commitment to the research of treatments for cancers and encouraging scientific exchange.

Primary results from the Phase II ARACOG (AFT-47) head-to-head trial evaluating NUBEQA® (darolutamide) versus enzalutamide in men with metastatic and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) or metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) will be presented as an oral abstract and are additionally featured in the ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting Press Program. Data from a subgroup post-hoc analysis of the investigational Phase III ARANOTE trial investigating prostate-specific antigen outcomes of NUBEQA plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCSPC) will also be presented.

NUBEQA is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with mCSPC, with and without docetaxel, and for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).1

Presentations will also highlight data from two trials investigating the safety and efficacy of XOFIGO® (radium-223 dichloride). Results from the Phase II RADICAL IR-US (Alliance A031801) randomized trial evaluating XOFIGO plus cabozantinib in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with bone metastases (BM) will be presented as an oral abstract session. Data from the Phase II ETCTN 10302 trial investigating XOFIGO in combination with paclitaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer will be presented as a poster session.

XOFIGO is indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer, symptomatic bone metastases and no known visceral metastatic disease.2 XOFIGO is not approved in this investigational indication in combination with enzalutamide.

Details on selected abstracts from Bayer at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting follow:

NUBEQA (darolutamide)

Cognitive effects of darolutamide vs enzalutamide: Results of ARACOG (AFT-47), a randomized clinical trial from the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Abstract: 5005; May 30, 4:24 p.m.–4:36 p.m. CDT

Prostate-specific antigen outcomes of darolutamide and androgen deprivation therapy in patient subgroups by age, comorbidities, and concomitant medications: ARANOTE post hoc analyses Abstract: 5103; May 31, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CDT



XOFIGO (radium-223 dichloride)

A phase 2 randomized trial of radium-223 dichloride and cabozantinib in patients (pts) with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with bone metastases (BM): RADICAL (Alliance A031801) Abstract: 4500; May 29, 2:45 p.m.–2:57 p.m. CDT

ETCTN 10302: A randomized phase II trial of radium-223 dichloride in combination with paclitaxel in patients with bone metastatic breast cancer Abstract: 3096; May 30, 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. CDT



HYRNUO® (sevabertinib)

SOHO-01: Updated safety and efficacy of sevabertinib in patients with advanced HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Abstract: 8622; May 31, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CDT



VITRAKVI® (larotrectinib)

Efficacy and safety of larotrectinib in patients with non-primary central nervous system TRK fusion cancer: An updated analysis Abstract: 3145; May 30, 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. CDT

Precision oncology in practice: Real-world multicenter experience with larotrectinib in pediatric extracranial NTRK fusion–positive tumors Abstract: 10036; June 1, 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. CDT



STIVARGA® (regorafenib)

Evaluation of the combination of regorafenib + avelumab in patients with HPV-associated cancer: The phase II REGOMUNE study Abstract: 2517; May 30, 8:42 a.m.-8:48 a.m. CDT



About NUBEQA® (darolutamide)1

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription.

NUBEQA was developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.

NUBEQA is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease – Ischemic heart disease, including fatal cases, occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 2.2% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 0.4% receiving placebo.

In ARASENS, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure – Seizure occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, Grade 1-3 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Seizure occurred from 261 to 665 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.8% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including two Grade 3 events. Seizure occurred from 38 to 1754 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

It is unknown whether anti-epileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity – The safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA and in 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions that occurred in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common (>2% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reactions, including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST (23%), decreased neutrophil count (20%), fatigue (16%), increased bilirubin (16%), pain in extremity (6%), and rash (4%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in 2% or more of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease (4%) and heart failure (2.1%).

In ARANOTE, serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included pneumonia (2%), urinary tract infection (1.8%), musculoskeletal pain (1.6%), hemorrhage (1.6%), arrhythmias (1.3%), and spinal cord compression (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.7% of patients receiving NUBEQA and those that occurred in ≥2 patients included sepsis (1.1%), craniocerebral injury (0.4%), and myocardial infarction (0.4%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reaction is urinary tract infection (12%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥15% with a ≥5% increase over placebo) are increased AST (32%), increased ALT (28%), increased bilirubin (17%), and decreased neutrophil count (16%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA included arrhythmia (8.8%), pneumonia (3.6%), and myocardial infarction (0.7%).

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), neutrophil count decreased (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%) and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) adverse reactions are constipation (23%), rash (20%), decreased appetite (19%), hemorrhage (18%), increased weight (18%), and hypertension (14%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥30%) are anemia (72%), hyperglycemia (57%), decreased lymphocyte count (52%), decreased neutrophil count (49%), increased AST (40%), increased ALT (37%), and hypocalcemia (31%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures (8%), ischemic heart disease (3.2%), seizures (0.6%), and drug-induced liver injury (0.3%).

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA – Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducer decreases darolutamide exposure which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use of NUBEQA with combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases darolutamide exposure which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor patients more frequently for NUBEQA adverse reactions and modify NUBEQA dosage as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs – NUBEQA is an inhibitor of BCRP transporter. Concomitant use of NUBEQA increases the AUC and Cmax of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use with drugs that are BCRP substrates where possible. If used together, monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate drug.

NUBEQA is an inhibitor of OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use of NUBEQA may increase the plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions of these drugs and consider dose reduction while patients are taking NUBEQA.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information.

Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About XOFIGO® (radium-223 dichloride) Injection2

XOFIGO is indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer, symptomatic bone metastases and no known visceral metastatic disease.

Important Safety Information for XOFIGO® (radium-223 dichloride) Injection

Warnings and Precautions:

Bone Marrow Suppression: In the phase 3 ALSYMPCA trial, 2% of patients in the

XOFIGO arm experienced bone marrow failure or ongoing pancytopenia, compared to no patients treated with placebo. There were two deaths due to bone marrow failure. For 7 of 13 patients treated with XOFIGO bone marrow failure was ongoing at the time of death. Among the 13 patients who experienced bone marrow failure, 54% required blood transfusions. Four percent (4%) of patients in the XOFIGO arm and 2% in the placebo arm permanently discontinued therapy due to bone marrow suppression. In the randomized trial, deaths related to vascular hemorrhage in association with myelosuppression were observed in 1% of XOFIGO-treated patients compared to 0.3% of patients treated with placebo. The incidence of infection-related deaths (2%), serious infections (10%), and febrile neutropenia (<1%) was similar for patients treated with XOFIGO and placebo. Myelosuppression–notably thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, pancytopenia, and leukopenia–has been reported in patients treated with XOFIGO.

Monitor patients with evidence of compromised bone marrow reserve closely and provide supportive care measures when clinically indicated. Discontinue XOFIGO in patients who experience life-threatening complications despite supportive care for bone marrow failure

Hematological Evaluation: Monitor blood counts at baseline and prior to every dose of XOFIGO. Prior to first administering XOFIGO, the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) should be ≥1.5 × 109/L, the platelet count ≥100 × 109/L, and hemoglobin ≥10 g/dL. Prior to subsequent administrations, the ANC should be ≥1 × 109/L and the platelet count ≥50 × 109/L. Discontinue XOFIGO if hematologic values do not recover within 6 to 8 weeks after the last administration despite receiving supportive care

Monitor blood counts at baseline and prior to every dose of XOFIGO. Prior to first administering XOFIGO, the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) should be ≥1.5 × 109/L, the platelet count ≥100 × 109/L, and hemoglobin ≥10 g/dL. Prior to subsequent administrations, the ANC should be ≥1 × 109/L and the platelet count ≥50 × 109/L. Discontinue XOFIGO if hematologic values do not recover within 6 to 8 weeks after the last administration despite receiving supportive care Concomitant Use With Chemotherapy: Safety and efficacy of concomitant

chemotherapy with XOFIGO have not been established. Outside of a clinical trial,

concomitant use of XOFIGO in patients on chemotherapy is not recommended due to the potential for additive myelosuppression. If chemotherapy, other systemic radioisotopes, or hemibody external radiotherapy are administered during the treatment period, XOFIGO should be discontinued

Safety and efficacy of concomitant chemotherapy with XOFIGO have not been established. Outside of a clinical trial, concomitant use of XOFIGO in patients on chemotherapy is not recommended due to the potential for additive myelosuppression. If chemotherapy, other systemic radioisotopes, or hemibody external radiotherapy are administered during the treatment period, XOFIGO should be discontinued Increased Fractures and Mortality in Combination With Abiraterone Plus Prednisone/Prednisolone: XOFIGO is not recommended for use in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone outside of clinical trials. At the primary analysis of the Phase 3 ERA-223 study that evaluated concurrent initiation of XOFIGO in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone in 806 asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic mCRPC patients, an increased incidence of fractures (28.6% vs 11.4%) and deaths (38.5% vs 35.5%) have been observed in patients who received XOFIGO in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone compared to patients who received placebo in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone. Safety and efficacy with the combination of XOFIGO and agents other than gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues have not been established

XOFIGO is not recommended for use in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone outside of clinical trials. At the primary analysis of the Phase 3 ERA-223 study that evaluated concurrent initiation of XOFIGO in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone in 806 asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic mCRPC patients, an increased incidence of fractures (28.6% vs 11.4%) and deaths (38.5% vs 35.5%) have been observed in patients who received XOFIGO in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone compared to patients who received placebo in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone. Safety and efficacy with the combination of XOFIGO and agents other than gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues have not been established Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: The safety and efficacy of XOFIGO have not been established in females. XOFIGO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise male patients to use condoms and their female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during and for 6 months after completing treatment with XOFIGO

Administration and Radiation Protection: XOFIGO should be received, used, and administered only by authorized persons in designated clinical settings. The administration of XOFIGO is associated with potential risks to other persons from radiation or contamination from spills of bodily fluids such as urine, feces, or vomit. Therefore, radiation protection precautions must be taken in accordance with national and local regulations

Fluid Status: Dehydration occurred in 3% of patients on XOFIGO and 1% of patients on

placebo. XOFIGO increases adverse reactions such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, which may result in dehydration. Monitor patients’ oral intake and fluid status carefully and promptly treat patients who display signs or symptoms of dehydration or hypovolemia

Injection Site Reactions: Erythema, pain, and edema at the injection site were reported in 1% of patients on XOFIGO

Secondary Malignant Neoplasms: XOFIGO contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure may be associated with an increased risk of cancer and hereditary defects. Due to its mechanism of action and neoplastic changes, including osteosarcomas, in rats following administration of radium-223 dichloride, XOFIGO may increase the risk of osteosarcoma or other secondary malignant neoplasms. However, the overall incidence of new malignancies in the randomized trial was lower on the XOFIGO arm compared to placebo (<1% vs 2%; respectively), but the expected latency period for the development of secondary malignancies exceeds the duration of follow-up for patients on the trial

Subsequent Treatment With Cytotoxic Chemotherapy: In the randomized clinical trial, 16% of patients in the XOFIGO group and 18% of patients in the placebo group received cytotoxic chemotherapy after completion of study treatments. Adequate safety monitoring and laboratory testing was not performed to assess how patients treated with XOFIGO will tolerate subsequent cytotoxic chemotherapy

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in the XOFIGO arm vs the placebo arm, respectively, were nausea (36% vs 35%), diarrhea (25% vs 15%), vomiting (19% vs 14%), and peripheral edema (13% vs 10%). Grade 3 and 4 adverse events were reported in 57% of XOFIGO-treated patients and 63% of placebo-treated patients. The most common hematologic laboratory abnormalities in the XOFIGO arm (≥10%) vs the placebo arm, respectively, were anemia (93% vs 88%), lymphocytopenia (72% vs 53%), leukopenia (35% vs 10%), thrombocytopenia (31% vs 22%), and neutropenia (18% vs 5%).

Please see the full Prescribing Information for XOFIGO (radium Ra 223 dichloride).

About HYRNUO (sevabertinib)3

HYRNUO is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) activating mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Diarrhea

HYRNUO can cause severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

In the pooled safety population, diarrhea was reported in 86% of patients who received HYRNUO including Grade 3 in 15%. The median time to first onset of any grade diarrhea was four days. Dosage interruptions occurred in 15% of patients, and dose reductions occurred in 12% of patients.

At the first sign of diarrhea or increased bowel movement frequency, instruct patients to start an antidiarrheal treatment (e.g., loperamide), and to increase their fluid and electrolyte intake. Interrupt, reduce the dose or permanently discontinue HYRNUO based on severity.

Hepatotoxicity

HYRNUO can cause severe hepatotoxicity characterized by elevations of liver function tests.

In the pooled safety population, based on adverse reaction data, hepatotoxicity occurred in 24% of patients treated with HYRNUO including 3% Grade 3. Based on laboratory data, 35% of patients treated with HYRNUO experienced increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), including 2.3% Grade 3. Increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) occurred in 35% of patients treated with HYRNUO, including 2.3% Grade 3. Increased bilirubin occurred in 12% of patients treated with HYRNUO. The median time to first onset of AST or ALT elevation was 1.4 (range 0.2 to 14.5) months. HYRNUO was interrupted for an adverse reaction of hepatotoxicity in 4.1% of patients, the dose was reduced in 4.1% and permanently discontinued in 0.4%.

Monitor liver function tests including ALT, AST, and total bilirubin at baseline prior to the first administration of HYRNUO, every 2 weeks for the first month and then monthly thereafter as clinically indicated, with more frequent testing in patients who develop transaminase elevations. Interrupt, reduce the dose or permanently discontinue HYRNUO based on the severity of the adverse reaction.

Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis

HYRNUO can cause severe interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. In the pooled safety population, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in two patients (0.7%) treated with HYRNUO, including 0.4% Grade 3. One patient required interruption of HYRNUO.

Monitor patients for new or worsening symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever). Discontinue HYRNUO upon confirmation of ILD/pneumonitis.

Ocular Toxicity

HYRNUO can cause ocular toxicity.

In the pooled safety population, ocular toxicity occurred in 14% of patients treated with HYRNUO, including 11% Grade 1, 2.6% Grade 2 and 0.4% Grade 3 (one case of corneal epithelial microcysts with temporary unilateral blindness).

Promptly refer patients presenting with new or worsening eye symptoms to an ophthalmologist. Interrupt, reduce the dose or permanently discontinue HYRNUO based on severity.

Pancreatic Enzyme Elevation

HYRNUO can cause elevations of amylase and lipase levels. In the pooled safety population, based on laboratory data, increased amylase occurred in 32% of patients treated with HYRNUO, including 3.2% Grade 3 or 4. Increased lipase elevation occurred in 40% of patients treated with HYRNUO, including 10% Grade 3 or 4. Two patients (0.7%) required interruption of HYRNUO due to increased lipase and three (1.1%) required interruption of HYRNUO due to increased amylase. The median time to onset of increased amylase/lipase was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 to 17 months).

Monitor amylase and lipase regularly during treatment with HYRNUO. Interrupt, reduce the dose or permanently discontinue HYRNUO based on severity.

Embryo-fetal toxicity

Based on findings from animal studies and its mechanism of action, HYRNUO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. In embryo-fetal development studies, oral administration of sevabertinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis resulted in alterations to growth at maternal exposures ≥0.18 times the human exposure based on area under the curve (AUC) at the clinical dose of 20 mg twice daily.

Contact for Oncology Media Enquiries:

Polina Miklush, Tel +1 862.431.8817

Email: polina.miklush@bayer.com