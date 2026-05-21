How To Shine As Biotech Comes Back From the Brink

Biotech has been pulling off some remarkable science of late, while M&A and IPOs return to bolster the sector. But that doesn’t mean the industry is back from the brink. BioSpace gathered three early-stage biotech CEOs and members of the NextGen Class of 2026 to talk about surviving and thriving in this rollercoaster market, all while bringing forward the next generation of medicines.
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Featured Speakers
Andy Orth
Chief Executive Officer | City Therapeutics
Andy Orth is the Chief Executive Officer of City Therapeutics. He is a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with over 25 years of experience developing and commercializing novel medicines.
Prior to joining City Therapeutics, Mr. Orth served as chief commercial officer of Krystal Biotech, where he drove company strategy and growth, and oversaw the global commercialization strategy and launch of VYJUVEK®, the first-ever topical redosable gene therapy for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Previously, Mr. Orth held multiple leadership roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, including senior vice president, U.S. Region. In this role, he led Alnylam’s domestic business and launched the first-ever RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO®, for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis, followed by the launches of GIVLAARI® and OXLUMO®. Before Alnylam, Mr. Orth was on the Global Commercial Strategy and U.S. Business leadership teams at Biogen.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Orth held various finance roles with Genzyme and Amgen, as well as served as a research associate in the Osteoporosis and Arthritis Research Group at the University of California, San Francisco. Mr. Orth received his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Prior to joining City Therapeutics, Mr. Orth served as chief commercial officer of Krystal Biotech, where he drove company strategy and growth, and oversaw the global commercialization strategy and launch of VYJUVEK®, the first-ever topical redosable gene therapy for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Previously, Mr. Orth held multiple leadership roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, including senior vice president, U.S. Region. In this role, he led Alnylam’s domestic business and launched the first-ever RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO®, for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis, followed by the launches of GIVLAARI® and OXLUMO®. Before Alnylam, Mr. Orth was on the Global Commercial Strategy and U.S. Business leadership teams at Biogen.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Orth held various finance roles with Genzyme and Amgen, as well as served as a research associate in the Osteoporosis and Arthritis Research Group at the University of California, San Francisco. Mr. Orth received his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Eric Green
Chief Executive Officer | Trace Neuroscience
Dr. Eric Green serves as Chief Executive Officer at Trace Neuroscience. To this role, he brings over a decade of experience as a physician-scientist and entrepreneur building and leading companies to translate insights from the human genome into new medicines.
Throughout his career, Eric has launched and grown numerous leading biotechnology companies. As Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Maze Therapeutics, Eric built and led the scientific organization responsible for target discovery, validation, drug discovery, and translational science with an emphasis on applying insights from human genetics. While at Maze, he and his team led the generation of five development candidates across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Eric served as Head of Translational Research at MyoKardia, a company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Eric also co-founded ILab Solutions, a provider of web-based software and services designed to streamline scientific research, which was acquired by Agilent.
Eric is a board-certified physician trained in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University. He holds an A.B. in History and Science from Harvard University, and an M.D. and Ph.D. in Chemical and Systems Biology from Stanford University.
Throughout his career, Eric has launched and grown numerous leading biotechnology companies. As Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Maze Therapeutics, Eric built and led the scientific organization responsible for target discovery, validation, drug discovery, and translational science with an emphasis on applying insights from human genetics. While at Maze, he and his team led the generation of five development candidates across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Eric served as Head of Translational Research at MyoKardia, a company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Eric also co-founded ILab Solutions, a provider of web-based software and services designed to streamline scientific research, which was acquired by Agilent.
Eric is a board-certified physician trained in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University. He holds an A.B. in History and Science from Harvard University, and an M.D. and Ph.D. in Chemical and Systems Biology from Stanford University.
Mo Trikha
Chief Executive Officer | Kivu Bioscience
Dr. Mohit (Mo) Trikha is the CEO of Kivu Bioscience. He brings over 25 years of drug development expertise in oncology. He has been instrumental in advancing more than 40 programs from target identification to clinical trials in oncology. Previously, Mo was a venture partner at Apple Tree Partners, and also led oncology early development at AbbVie, where he oversaw the development of discovery-stage programs to clinical proof of concept, focusing on ADCs, bispecifics, and CAR-T therapies. He has contributed to the development of key drugs such as Kadcyla, Polivy, and vismodegib, and chaired collaborations with leading institutions like TeneoBio, Calibr, and The Scripps Research Institute. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Genentech, Centocor/Johnson & Johnson, and Triphase Accelerator. Mo earned his B.S. in Biochemistry from California State University, Los Angeles, and his PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California.