How To Shine As Biotech Comes Back From the Brink

Dr. Eric Green serves as Chief Executive Officer at Trace Neuroscience. To this role, he brings over a decade of experience as a physician-scientist and entrepreneur building and leading companies to translate insights from the human genome into new medicines.



Throughout his career, Eric has launched and grown numerous leading biotechnology companies. As Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Maze Therapeutics, Eric built and led the scientific organization responsible for target discovery, validation, drug discovery, and translational science with an emphasis on applying insights from human genetics. While at Maze, he and his team led the generation of five development candidates across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Eric served as Head of Translational Research at MyoKardia, a company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Eric also co-founded ILab Solutions, a provider of web-based software and services designed to streamline scientific research, which was acquired by Agilent.



Eric is a board-certified physician trained in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University. He holds an A.B. in History and Science from Harvard University, and an M.D. and Ph.D. in Chemical and Systems Biology from Stanford University.