SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants to two new employees

May 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted two new employees options to purchase a total of 13,400 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $9.02, which was the closing price on May 23, 2025, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 13,400 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, A2a/A2b receptors, CD39 and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’s clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Pia Eaves
VP of Investor Relations & Strategy
(617) 459-2006
peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries:
Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Communications
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri
AD, Corporate Communications
(510) 406-8520
mbassiri@arcusbio.com

California People
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
illustration of man lost in a maze full of arrows, surreal abstract concept
FDA
Makary’s ‘Conditional Approval’ Pathway for Rare Diseases Poses More Questions Than Answers
May 19, 2025
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
C-suite
UPDATED: With Novo CEO’s Sudden Exit, Analysts Worry ‘There’s Something Pretty Wrong Here’
May 16, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong