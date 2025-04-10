SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - April 9, 2025

April 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted six new employees options to purchase a total of 16,960 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $7.04, which was the closing price on April 8, 2025, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 8,530 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, A2a/A2b receptors, CD39 and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’s clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Pia Eaves
VP of Investor Relations & Strategy
(617) 459-2006
peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries:
Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Communications
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri
AD, Corporate Communications
(510) 406-8520
mbassiri@arcusbio.com

Northern California Compensation
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing hands holding arrow that goes up and down a few times and ends up in upward direction
Compensation
Average Life Sciences Salaries Up 9% in 2024, but Bonuses and Equity Values Drop: BioSpace Report
March 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
Report: 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report
March 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Vector illustration of a hand holding both a businesswoman and a businessman, symbolizing corporate support, care, and equality. Ideal for employee guarantee and security materials
C-suite
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley Gets Pay Bump To Align With Pharma Peers
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner