Anixa Biosciences Reports Updated Positive Survival Observations from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of Lira-cel Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy

Multiple patients have survived substantially beyond expected median survival, including one



patient who survived 28 months and several patients who remain alive with continued follow-up

Lira-cel clinical trial featured in presentation at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy



2026 Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced updated positive survival observations from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, the Company's follicle-stimulating hormone receptor ("FSHR")-targeted CAR-T therapy being developed for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.

Updated data were presented on May 7, 2026, at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy ("ISCT") 2026 Annual Meeting by Cheryl Cox, MHA, Operations Director of the Cell Therapies and Gene Expression Engineering Facility at Moffitt Cancer Center. The presentation, titled "A Phase I clinical trial of an infusion of autologous T cells genetically engineered with a chimeric receptor to target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer," reviewed the trial design, objectives and current clinical status of Anixa's ongoing Phase 1 trial of lira-cel.

Several trial participants have lived significantly beyond their median expected survival of three to four months, based on disease stage and prior therapy history. One patient survived 28 months following treatment, three patients have survived greater than one year following treatment, at 18, 17 and 17 months, respectively, and four additional patients have survived 11, 11, 8 and 7 months, respectively. Three of the patients who reached 18, 17 and 11 months, respectively, remain alive, and one additional patient who was treated more recently is also currently alive.

Preliminary safety observations presented at ISCT include:

No dose-limiting toxicities ("DLTs") have been encountered in the first three dose cohorts.

All doses have been administered successfully by the intraperitoneal ("IP") route.

There have been no observations of Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome ("ICANS") or significant Cytokine Release Syndrome ("CRS").

All significant adverse events observed to date have been unrelated to lira-cel administration.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anixa, stated, "The updated survival observations from this ongoing Phase 1 trial continue to be encouraging, particularly given the advanced disease status and limited treatment options for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. While this remains an early-stage study, lira-cel has continued to demonstrate a favorable preliminary safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities, ICANS or CRS observed in the first three dose cohorts. We believe these findings support continued dose escalation and clinical evaluation."

Dr. Kumar continued, "We look forward to treating patients in the next dose cohort, which is expected to evaluate a dose approximately three times higher than the previous cohort and to include lymphodepletion with cyclophosphamide and fludarabine. This approach may create a more favorable environment for CAR-T cell expansion, persistence and activity."

About Lira-cel, Anixa's CAR-T Therapy for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer



Liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, is Anixa's investigational autologous CAR-T therapy designed to target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor ("FSHR"), which Anixa believes represents a unique CAR-T target in ovarian cancer. FSHR is selectively expressed on ovarian cells, tumor vasculature and certain cancer cells, but not in most healthy tissue. The ongoing Phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05316129) is enrolling adult women with recurrent ovarian cancer who have progressed after at least two prior therapies.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of lira-cel, determine the maximum tolerated dose, and assess preliminary evidence of clinical activity.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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