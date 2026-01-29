Accent Therapeutics to Utilize Inocras’ CancerVision™ and MRDVision™ Platforms in Phase 1/2 ATX-295 Clinical Study

CancerVision provides tumor genomic profiling, while MRDVision enables ultra-sensitive monitoring of treatment response throughout dose escalation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, a bioinformatics-led company harnessing the power of whole genome data and proprietary analytics to deliver curated insights, today announced that Accent Therapeutics will deploy Inocras’ CancerVision and MRDVision whole genome platforms in its first-in-human Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of ATX-295, a potential best-in-class inhibitor of the KIF18A protein.

Through this collaboration, Inocras’ CancerVision platform is being applied to characterize the detailed genomic status of clinical samples, while MRDVision provides ultra-sensitive monitoring of treatment response during dose escalation. Together, these platforms enable a comprehensive view of tumor dynamics.

“This collaboration marks an inflection point in how whole genome data drives clinical execution,” said Jehee Suh, CEO of Inocras. “By deploying our CancerVision and MRDVision platforms, we are empowering Accent’s team with the comprehensive, ultra-sensitive insights needed to accelerate their groundbreaking ATX-295 program. This partnership underscores that whole genome profiling is no longer just for research; it is a critical tool for next-generation drug development.”

“Access to a robust, clinically validated, whole-genome cancer profiling platform such as CancerVision has been critical to accelerating translational insights and clinical execution for our ATX-295 program,” said Serena Silver, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Accent Therapeutics. “We are eager to use the insights gained from the Inocras platform to help advance ATX-295 in the clinic.”

About Inocras

Inocras is a bioinformatics-led company redefining precision health through whole genome data and proprietary analytics. Our oncology and rare disease platforms integrate comprehensive whole genome data with high-speed automation. Together, these capabilities deliver curated, actionable insights that accelerate discovery and diagnostics to improve patient care. Inocras operates a CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory and partners with leading hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide.

Media Contact

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications for Inocras

vikki@oakstreetcommunications.com