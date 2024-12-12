A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial Advancements in TACC3 Inhibition Program Targeting Multiple Cancers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“A2A or “the company”), a clinical-stage pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, today announced significant progress in its clinical studies exploring TACC3 (Transforming Acidic Coiled-Coil 3) inhibition in patients with ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and endometrial cancer, as well as other malignancies.

A2A Pharmaceuticals has progressed into cohort 4, an important inflection point in its Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of its lead TACC3 inhibitor, A0-252. Early results have shown strong safety and efficacy profiles with the potential for a wide therapeutic index in these patient populations.

“We are excited about the advancements in our TACC3 program and its potential for patients with challenging cancer diagnoses. The company is continually exploring collaborations and partnerships to accelerate development timelines and enhance patient access to cutting-edge treatments,” said Sotirios Stergiopoulos, M.D. President, CEO and Founder, A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “Our focus on understanding the biology of cancer and leveraging innovative targeted therapies underscores our commitment to transforming cancer care and improving outcomes for patients.”

“While our current focus with AO-252 is on addressing the unmet needs in ovarian, TNBC, and endometrial cancers, we are equally excited about its potential to benefit patients in other indications in the future,” said Robbin Frnka, vice president of Clinical Operations. “This is just the beginning of our journey, and we look forward to exploring broader applications of this promising treatment option to make an even greater impact across multiple indications of need.”

“This trial represents a promising step forward in delivering therapies that could impact the standard of care for patients,” said Alex Spira, Principal Investigator of Next Oncology Virginia. “A2A Pharmaceuticals is committed to supporting the cancer community by advancing novel therapies that target the underlying biology of tumors.”

Key Highlights of the TACC3 Program:

The selected cancers are characterized by limited treatment options and high rates of recurrence in patients. A2A’s TACC3 inhibitor is designed to disrupt critical cellular mechanisms involved in cancer cell proliferation, providing a much-needed new avenue of treatment for patients battling these aggressive malignancies.

Beyond these indications, pre-clinical studies suggest A2A’s TACC3 PPI inhibitor may also show efficacy in other solid tumors, including gastric and prostate cancers, sarcomas and certain hematologic malignancies. Ongoing research efforts are focused on expanding the indication spectrum and optimizing treatment regimens for diverse cancer types.

About A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for cancer treatment. With a focus on novel targets and precision medicine approaches, A2A Pharmaceuticals strives to improve the quality of life and survival rates for cancer patients through the advancement of targeted therapies.

Media Contact:

Julie Ferguson

Communications Consultant, JFPRMEDIAGROUP

A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

312-385-0098

julie@jfprmedia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a2a-pharmaceuticals-inc-announces-phase-1-clinical-trial-advancements-in-tacc3-inhibition-program-targeting-multiple-cancers-302329584.html

SOURCE A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc.