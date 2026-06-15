SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

Germany rethinking drug price reforms after Lilly, Boehringer withdraw investments: Reuters

June 15, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Medical capsule with Euro bank notes inside on white background

iStock, peterschreiber.media

Weeks after Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly retracted billions of dollar in German commitments, the nation’s government is reportedly changing a contentious element of its planned healthcare reforms.

The German government is dropping plans to introduce variable discounts on medicines after receiving pushback from industry, Reuters reported Monday.

An anonymous government source told the publication the government will replace variable discounts with fixed reductions to help drugmakers plan for the shift. The original proposal tied the discount rate to Germany’s overall spending on medicines and to healthcare revenues, limiting visibility into the figure. Details of the size of the new, fixed discounts have yet to emerge.

The report comes less than two weeks after Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly pulled back from planned investments in Germany in response to the government’s proposed healthcare reforms. BioSpace did not receive an immediate response from Lilly to questions about whether the company will reconsider its actions in light of the government’s proposed move to a fixed discount rate. Boehringer, meanwhile, replied that it has “no comment” to the same questions.

Hundreds of jobs and billions of euros rest on the outcomes of the companies’ decisions. At Boehringer, concerns over the proposed German reforms led management to ax plans to invest €900 million ($1 billion) from 2027 to 2030 to expand its infrastructure in the country.

On the day Boehringer disclosed its investment U-turn, Lilly CEO Dave Ricks revealed that his company was halving a planned investment in a German plant. Lilly originally intended to invest €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in a German injectable manufacturing site to support the supply of its GLP-1 drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The healthcare reforms drove Lilly to scale back its investment. Under the revised plan, Lilly will open the site as planned next year but run the plant at half the intended capacity. The change will involve a halving of the site’s planned headcount, which was originally 1,000. Lilly’s revised plan reflects Ricks’ belief that Germany’s reforms would make it the least supportive country in Europe.

USA, EU and Greenland on the map of North Atlantic Ocean in soft grunge and vintage style, like old paper with watercolor painting.
Manufacturing
Lilly and Boehringer roll back billions in German investments over health budget cuts
With Germany moving to curb healthcare spending, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim have rethought plans to invest in facilities, including a manufacturing plant for GLP-1 drugs.
June 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Last week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla applied further pressure to the German government. Bourla told the government that Pfizer was reviewing its “external engagements as well as the timing, scope and future prioritization ⁠of certain planned investments in Germany,” Reuters reported.

The series of actions by drugmakers echoes the industry’s response to a drug pricing and market access dispute in the U.K. The long-running argument escalated in September when Merck pulled out of a $1.3 billion project and AstraZeneca paused plans to invest around $270 million in an R&D site. The U.K. later acceded to some of the industry’s requests in its trade deal with the U.S.

Manufacturing Government Funding Drug pricing
Pfizer Eli Lilly and Company Boehringer Ingelheim
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The house sparrow is a bird of the sparrow family Passeridae, found in most parts of the world.
Manufacturing
FDA imposes import alert on Indian plant after inspectors flag GMP failings
June 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A 3D rendering of an old, simple arch bridge connecting two groups of stacked gold coins. It represents financial support, fund flow, investment, or bridging a monetary gap.
Insights
Beyond sunshine: Iberia’s biotech moment has arrived with developing capital networks
June 12, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
2D illustration showing scientists' hands editing a DNA strand
Funding
SonoThera bags $125M series B to advance safer gene therapies
June 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing while other businesspeople walk on arrows, one redirects in the opposite way
Job Trends
The wait continues: pressure to operate lean among factors behind slow job market
June 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel