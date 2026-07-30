New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises

When considering their next job opportunities, biopharma professionals may want to check out companies that recently received series B financing. This second round of funding is awarded to businesses that have moved past the initial startup stage, have achieved key milestones and are looking to accelerate growth.

Here are four biotechs that snagged series B raises and are hiring.

Atavistik Bio: $40 million extension

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Atavistik Bio is developing allosteric therapeutics to address unmet patient needs. Allostery, according to the biotech’s website, holds the key to drugging 90% of disease-causing proteins that have remained intractable.

Atavistik’s pipeline consists of ATV-1601, an oral allosteric AKT1-selective inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT), and the JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). HHT is a rare inherited bleeding disorder that affects multiple organs, while MPNs are rare blood cancers that target bone marrow and blood cells. Atavistik also has a research collaboration with Pfizer to accelerate the discovery of novel precision allosteric therapeutics.

In March, the biotech announced it had closed a $40 million series B extension that brings its total round proceeds to $160 million, up from $120 million raised last year. Atavistik will use those proceeds to fund clinical development of ATV-1601 and the JAK2 V617F program through clinical proof of concept.

Atavistik is hiring a senior scientist, DMPK; senior director, biostatistics; and senior manager, HR operations.

Nura Bio: $73.8 million

Nura Bio is developing neuroprotective small molecule therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases, including ALS. The South San Francisco, California–based biotech’s science targets neuron-intrinsic mechanisms and the neuron-glia axis to protect neurons and preserve function.

Nura’s pipeline includes NB-4746, an oral brain-penetrant SARM1 inhibitor designed to prevent axon degeneration driven by the SARM1 protein. When axons degenerate, they can’t properly transmit electrical signals throughout the nervous system, leading to neurological issues. NB-4746 is being studied in a Phase 1b/2a trial of patients with ALS.

Last month, Nura announced it had raised $73.8 million in series B financing. The company will use the proceeds to develop its clinical pipeline, which includes not only NB-4746 but also NB-9402, an oral covalent, irreversible, allosteric inhibitor of SARM1. NB-9402 recently began dosing in a first-in-human study. Nura has not yet declared a therapeutic target for the inhibitor.

The company is hiring a senior clinical trial manager; senior director, clinical development; and supply chain manager.

Pinnacle Medicines: $89 million

With offices in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and Shanghai, Pinnacle Medicines is working to develop a new generation of oral peptide medicines, one that delivers biologic-level safety and efficacy with the convenience of oral dosing. To design and optimize those medicines, the biotech is using a proprietary discovery platform that integrates emerging artificial intelligence technologies with physics-based simulations.

The hit identifications in Pinnacle’s pipeline lean toward immunology, and CEO Jonathan Wang recently told MedCity News that one lead program should start human testing in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by year’s end.

In March, the biotech announced an oversubscribed $89 million series B financing round. Pinnacle will use the proceeds in part to support advancing its lead programs through clinical proof of concept, initially focusing on immunology and cardiometabolic diseases. The company also expects the funds will help expand its proprietary peptide discovery platform and research and development capabilities.

Pinnacle is hiring for three positions in Doylestown: executive director of project management, director of DMPK and director of chemistry.

SonoThera: $125 million

SonoThera is developing next-generation genetic medicines using a nonviral, ultrasound-mediated approach whose benefits include avoiding the immunogenicity of viral vectors and allowing highly targeted biodistribution to nearly any organ in the body. The South San Francisco–based biotech’s medicines are meant to address the root causes of disease.

The company’s pipeline focuses on therapeutic programs for the treatment of muscle, kidney, liver, heart and central nervous system conditions. SonoThera expects to start its first human clinical trial in 2027, with several investigational new drug applications following.

In June, the biotech announced it had closed an oversubscribed $125 million series B financing round. SonoThera will use the proceeds in part to advance its lead programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease into the clinic. It also expects the funds will expand its pipeline across multiple organ systems and further scale its proprietary platform technologies, meant to enable safe, targeted and repeatable delivery of genetic medicines.

SonoThera is hiring an executive assistant, facilities manager/senior facilities manager and associate director, quality.