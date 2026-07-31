AbbVie shares pressured as Q2 I&I beat falls below investor expectations

While “a beat is a beat,” AbbVie’s shares faced pressure Friday after the immunology heavyweight reported exceeding consensus to a lesser extent than investors were anticipating.

“AbbVie beat consensus expectations across its I&I portfolio, but beats were more modest than investors are typically accustomed to,” BMO Capital Markets wrote. This “may not be enough for ABBV investor high expectations.”

Indeed, shareholders sent the company’s stock down nearly 4% to $247.50 in pre-market trading.

William Blair attributed the share decline to an update of earnings per share (EPS) guidance. The company shaved four cents off the range, which is now between $13.87 to $14.07.

“We think that is misinterpreted given the net four-cent decline is due to the previously announced acquisition of Apogee,” William Blair wrote on Friday morning.

AbbVie reported that its immunology and inflammation (I&I) portfolio beat consensus expectations by about 1% with total revenue of $8.79 billion, marking a 15% increase over the same period a year prior. Humira, once the best-selling drug in the world but now slipping off its patent cliff, beat by 3% with $756 million. Skyrizi notched $5.5 billion and Rinvoq $2.53 billion, marking beats of 1% and 2%, respectively.

“While the magnitude of Skyrizi and Rinvoq outperformance in the quarter will not fully quell fears of increasing competition, we believe they will continue to perform well and drive strong revenue growth for the company,” William Blair said.

Overall, AbbVie recorded net revenue of $16.99 billion for the second quarter. While the I&I portfolio disappointed, AbbVie’s neurology programs impressed analysts, with a 4% beat. Led by schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder therapy Vraylar, the neuroscience unit recorded $3.23 billion.

The Parkinson’s disease therapy Vyalev also impressed, with BMO noting “a faster launch than many analysts initially expected.” The drug took in $256 million for the quarter.

Since the beginning of the year, AbbVie’s shares have increased 12% and the company has many meaningful catalysts to come, such as advancements for the Parkinson’s franchise, antibody-drug conjugate portfolio and additional indications for Skyrizi, William Blair wrote.

AbbVie is awaiting a regulatory decision for tavapadon in Parkinson’s, which could help the company reach $5 billion in market potential for the disease area, according to Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Stewart.

“There’s nothing else like it in the marketplace,” Stewart said on the Friday earnings call. The oral drug can be used alone or paired with standard of care carbidopa and levodopa. Clinical studies found that after 85 weeks of receiving tavapadon, more than 90% of patients did not need to up their dose of carbidopa and levodopa. AbbVie’s asset is also less prone to cause sedation, or “so-called sleep attacks,” according to Stewart. Phase 3 data has also shown a statistically significant improvement in motor and daily living complications at week 26.

This has all led to excitement in the treatment community, which is aiding AbbVie’s confidence in the upcoming launch. The FDA is expected to render its decision by Dec. 31.

Toward the end of the second quarter, AbbVie announced the $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics . The deal is expected to bolster the pharma’s I&I portfolio, providing a rival to Sanofi and Regeneron’s blockbuster Dupixent.

And AbbVie may not be done dealing. “We have ample financial capacity for more business development and remain focused on adding both early and late-stage opportunities across our core disease areas,” CEO Robert Michael said Friday morning.