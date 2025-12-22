AstraZeneca Finds Another Jewel in China With Up To $2B For KRAS Inhibitor

AstraZeneca has found another potential gold nugget in China, this time offering as much as $2 billion to Jacobio Pharma to work on an early-stage pan-KRAS inhibitor.

The focus of the deal is JAB-23E73, which is designed to treat multiple KRAS mutation subtypes, according to a Sunday press release . The therapy is already being tested in Phase I trials in China and the U.S. and has exhibited antitumor behavior.

The U.K. pharma is offering Jacobio $100 million upfront, with $1.9 billion worth of milestones plus royalties down the line. AstraZeneca will lead clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization outside of China. The companies will jointly develop the therapy in China, where AstraZeneca has a large presence.

KRAS was long considered an undruggable target until Mirati Therapeutics and Amgen finally broke it in 2021. Amgen’s Lumakras is now approved for lung cancer and colorectal cancer. Mirati, meanwhile, secured approval for Krazati in 2022 and was bought by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024.

Jacobio discovered JAB-23E73 using its induced allosteric drug discovery platform, which targets undruggable proteins. In addition to JAB-23E73, the company has a KRAS G12C inhibitor called glecirasib that’s been approved in China for pancreatic cancer.

The biotech signed an agreement with AbbVie in 2020 to develop SHP2 inhibitors, and has deals with both Merck KGaA and Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca has been on a deal spree in China. The company offered up to $5.3 billion to CSPC Pharmaceutical in June to work on small molecule drugs for chronic disease.