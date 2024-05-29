SUBSCRIBE
Neurocrine Biosciences to Participate at Investor Conferences in June 2024

May 29, 2024 | 
2 min read

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5 in New York
Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 13 in Miami

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in June.

  • Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday June 5, 2024 in New York.
  • Kevin Gorman and Kyle Gano will present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday June 13, 2024 in Miami.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences’ website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, NEUROCRINE, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-participate-at-investor-conferences-in-june-302157890.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:NBIX

Events California Southern California
