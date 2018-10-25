MorphoSys’s Licensing Partner GSK has Reported Data on GSK3196165 from Phase 2 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis to be Presented at the ACR Conference

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that, in a press release issued today, its licensing partner GSK reported data from their phase 2 BAROQUE clinical study of GSK3196165 (formerly MOR103) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The study was conducted in patients with moderate to severe RA who had an inadequate response to methotrexate.

The data will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting on Monday, October 22, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois/USA, in the session “4M106 ACR Abstract: RA-Treatments III: New Compounds & Biosimilars (1935-1940)”, to be held from 4:30-6:00pm Chicago Time (CDT). Further detailed information about the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov .

GSK3196165 is an investigational human monoclonal antibody directed against GM-CSF (granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor) that was outlicensed to GSK in 2013. The antibody was made by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL technology.

Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG, said: “We are delighted that our licensing partner GSK is presenting data on GSK3196165 at this year’s ACR Meeting. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, painful and debilitating autoimmune disease and we see a high medical need for alternative treatment options for patients suffering from moderate to severe forms of this disease. We are very pleased with GSK’s progress with the program and look forward to any updates GSK will give going forward.”

Further information can be found in the press release issued by GSK on October 21, 2018.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company devoted to the development of innovative and differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. Based on its technological leadership in generating antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. This broad pipeline spans MorphoSys’s two business segments: Proprietary Development, in which the Company invests in product candidates for its own account, and Partnered Discovery, in which product candidates are developed exclusively for a variety of Pharma and Biotech partners. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab), marketed by Janssen, became the first therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys’s proprietary technology to receive marketing approval for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in the United States, the European Union and Canada. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq, under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visithttp://www.morphosys.com.

