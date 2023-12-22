SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 | 
1 min read

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the company granted equity awards to thirty-two new employees with a grant date of December 19, 2023 as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s Amended 2015 Stock Plan under the terms of the company’s 2023 Inducement Plan.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that the company granted equity awards to thirty-two new employees with a grant date of December 19, 2023 as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s Amended 2015 Stock Plan under the terms of the company’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The equity awards were granted as inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the company. The employees received, in the aggregate, 10,571 time-based restricted stock units. The restricted stock units vest ratably over four years, subject to each such employee’s continued employment as of the vesting date.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


Primary Logo

Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin