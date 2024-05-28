Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Industry and Investor Events

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that management will participate in the following events in June.
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events in June:
BIO International Convention (June 3-6, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: San Diego, California
Presentation Date: Monday, June 3, 2024
Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representative under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://convention.bio.org/.
GCFF 2024 Bio Investing Conference
Format: Virtual
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gcff-virtual-2024-bio-investing-conference-tickets-905051061087?aff=LSTA.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, certepetide (formerly LSTA1), is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next two years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.
