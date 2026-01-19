SUBSCRIBE
Bonus: Q4 2025 Job Market Update

January 19, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and Careers Editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q4 job market performance and what it signals for 2026.

Listen to BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel discuss Q4 2025 job market performance, sharing the latest BioSpace data.

They touch on positive signs they saw last quarter and what this year might have in store for those seeking employment in 2026.

Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
