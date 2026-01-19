Bonus: Q4 2025 Job Market Update

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel take a look at Q4 job market performance and what it signals for 2026.
Listen to BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel discuss Q4 2025 job market performance, sharing the latest BioSpace data.
They touch on positive signs they saw last quarter and what this year might have in store for those seeking employment in 2026.