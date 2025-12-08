SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Wave Soars on Early Results for Obesity Treatment That Could ‘Disrupt’ the Landscape

December 8, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Top view of a white boat with a train sailing to the blue sea

iStock, aapsky

Although still in Phase I, Wave Life Sciences’ injectable RNA weight loss treatment achieved results that impressed analysts, with 4% fat reduction after three months, beating Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide at a similar time point.

A single dose of Wave Life Sciences’ injectable RNA treatment led to a 4% reduction in total body fat after about three months, the company announced Monday.

Interim data from Wave’s ongoing Phase I INLIGHT trial also showed, after placebo adjustment, that the lowest therapeutic dose of WVE-007 got a 9.2% reduction in visceral fat and a 0.9% increase in lean mass, with no statistically significant changes occurring in a placebo group.

Calling the results “impressive,” analysts at Truist said that the results “bode well for longer-term data” that are expected to read out in the first quarter of 2026. The analysts also applauded the preservation of lean mass. Loss of muscle is a persistent problem for other weight loss therapies like GLP-1s, with a cottage industry of other add-on therapies springing up to protect muscle in patients taking those drugs.

“Bottomline, in our view, update today from WVE-007 fundamentally changes the outlook for obesity landscape in a very disruptive manner and for the better,” Truist wrote in a second note Monday.

Shares of Wave rose 80% to $13.52 in Monday morning trading.

The data is “very positive,” analysts at Mizuho Group wrote Monday morning, projecting peak sales of about $7 billion for the drug if it reaches approval. The Mizuho analysts compared WVE-007 to Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes. At the 12-week time point in clinical trials, patients taking semaglutide only reached 2–2.5% fat loss, while also experiencing a reduction in lean mass of 3.5%.

Notably, WVE-007’s effects came without changes to lifestyle and no gastrointestinal issues common to GLP-1s, with no discontinuations or serious adverse effects in the Phase I trial. “Safety looks very clean,” the Mizuho analysts wrote.

In the first and second quarters of 2026, Wave will release six-month data for the lowest dose of 240 mg as well as three-month and six-month data for a 400-mg dose and three-month data for a 600-mg dose.

WVE-007 is an injectable RNAi treatment that works by silencing mRNA encoding the INHBE protein. According to Wave, people with a “protective” loss-of-function mutation in one copy of the INHBE gene have “healthier body composition” and a better cardiometabolic profile.

Obesity Weight loss
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Mental health, illness ,brain development ,medical treatment concept, messy lines of thinks in human head , vector illustration
Neuroscience
Biogen, Stoke Boost Epilepsy Drug’s Blockbuster Potential With Early Seizure Reduction Data
December 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Regulatory
In Change That Pushed Pazdur Out, FDA May Lower Clinical Trial Requirements
December 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Red round circle with a pause button or icon against yellow background.
Regulatory
FDA Pauses Denali’s Pompe Plans Due to Preclinical Safety Signals
December 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Brain neuro cell growth or damaging drawing with texture shading illustration isolated on dark background
Neuroscience
Praxis Ends Epilepsy Study Early Due to Strong Results, Heads to FDA
December 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac