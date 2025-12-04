Bruce Leuchter, M.D., is CEO and president of Neurvati Neurosciences, a Blackstone Life Sciences portfolio company. He has deep-rooted, wide-ranging experience spanning neuroscience, clinical neuropsychiatry, biotechnology equity research, healthcare investment banking and entrepreneurship. A physician by training and neuropsychiatrist by specialty, Leuchter completed residency training in neurology and psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College and is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He served as director of clinical neuropsychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and maintains a voluntary faculty appointment in the department of psychiatry. He serves as a member of the scientific advisory committee for the Daedelus Fund for Innovation at Weill Cornell Medical College and of the Life Science Institute Leadership Council at the University of Michigan, and as a business advisory board member at FOXG1 Research Foundation.