SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

QPex Biopharma

NEWS
Pictured: Qpex CEO Mike Dudley, courtesy of Qpex
Deals
Shionogi Buys Qpex Biopharma for $140M, Expands Antimicrobial Pipeline
The acquisition of the privately-held company will bring its novel, investigational beta-lactamase inhibitors and other antimicrobials into the Japanese pharma’s pipeline.
June 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Qpex CEO Mike Dudley, courtesy of Qpex
Drug Development
Qpex is Moving Quickly to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
Pathogens for antimicrobial resistance may still be a bit off peoples’ radar, but the lessons from unpreparedness of COVID-19 are in the mind of Qpex.
October 10, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: June 14-18
It was another busy week of clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
June 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2020
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
January 3, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Qpex Biopharma, a Shionogi Group Company, Receives an Additional $10M Award by BARDA as Part of Qpex’s Partnership to Advance its Portfolio of Antibiotics Addressing Drug-Resistant Infections
May 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
IDWeek 2023: Shionogi and Qpex Biopharma, Inc. Continue Longstanding Commitment to Addressing Unmet Needs in Infectious Disease
September 7, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Shionogi Further Extends Infectious Disease Innovation Platform with Planned Acquisition of Qpex Biopharma, Inc.
June 26, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Brii Biosciences Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements from Sale of its Equity Interest in Qpex Biopharma and Acquiring Exclusive Global Rights for BRII-693
June 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Qpex Biopharma Announces Presentations on Phase 1 and Nonclinical Data on Three Clinical Stage Oral and IV Products Targeting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections at 2022 ID Week Meeting
October 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Qpex Biopharma Announces Presentation of Clinical Data for Ultra-Broad Spectrum β-lactamase Inhibitor Xeruborbactam and the Lipopeptide QPX9003 at ECCMID 2022 Meeting
April 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Qpex Biopharma Announces Publication of Data in Nature Communications on the New Synthetic Lipopeptide Antibiotic QPX9003 Targeting Multidrug-Resistant Gram-negative Pathogens
March 30, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Qpex Biopharma Announces Progress on Three Clinical Stage Programs for Antibiotic-Resistant Pathogens and Corporate Update
January 19, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Qpex Biopharma Initiates Phase 1 Study of QPX9003 Targeting Antibiotic-Resistant Pathogens
June 17, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Qpex Biopharma Initiates Phase 1 Study of ORAvance™ for Oral Treatment of Drug-Resistant Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections
May 12, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Load More