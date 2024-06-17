SUBSCRIBE
Rentschler Biopharma Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused exclusively on client projects. From its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany and its site in Milford, MA, USA, Rentschler Biopharma offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,000 employees.

For more information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com and for business development related information, please visit www.business.rentschler-biopharma.com

27 Maple Street
Milford, MA 01757 US
Tel: 508-282-5800
Visit website
Email Us
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Rentschler Biopharma Announces New State-of-the-Art Production Line in Massachusetts is Fully Operational
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Patrick Meyer as Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management
May 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Patrick Cushing as VP Operations for U.S. Subsidiary
May 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Rentschler Biopharma Takes Home the Gold in 20th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards
March 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Policy
Rentschler Biopharma contributes to nearly 25% of FDA approved biopharmaceuticals in 2023
March 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Senta Brandt and Gerrick Rodrigues appointed to Global Leadership Positions at Rentschler Biopharma
February 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Rentschler Biopharma Announces Major Client Project for New U.S. Facility at Milford, MA Site
December 20, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Rentschler Biopharma SE appoints Gunnar Voss von Dahlen as Chief Financial Officer and completes Executive Board
December 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Rentschler Biopharma appoints Benedikt von Braunmuehl as Chief Executive Officer
September 19, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Rentschler Biopharma’s ATMP facility in Stevenage, UK, receives MHRA approval
September 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
