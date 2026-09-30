SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

BioNTech to close German manufacturing plants after failing to find buyers

September 30, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business

iStock, kai813

Time has run out on BioNTech’s bid to locate buyers for sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tübingen. Including staff at a Singapore plant also slated for closure, the move could impact 1,860 jobs.

BioNTech is preparing to close three manufacturing sites in Germany after failing to find buyers for the facilities.

The German biotech unveiled plans to close the plants in May. At that time, BioNTech planned to exit the facilities in the German towns of Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tübingen by the end of 2027 but remained open to deals to save the sites. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel reportedly expressed an interest in buying the plants.

Having set an end-of-September deadline for striking a deal, BioNTech this week has ended its efforts to find buyers for the production sites. Despite “the intensive efforts of all parties involved and a broad-based sales process,” BioNTech was unable to secure a deal, a company spokesperson told BioSpace via email on Wednesday.

BioNTech began looking for buyers after forecasting that the plants would become idle or underused within two years. The Marburg site can make enough mRNA for up to 3 billion vaccine doses a year, according to BioNTech. However, the company decided it no longer needs the capacity now that COVID-19 vaccine sales have fallen and Pfizer is taking full responsibility for making Comirnaty starting in 2027.

The big biotech employs about 450 people at the Marburg production plant, plus another 500 individuals at its facility in Idar-Oberstein. The Idar-Oberstein site makes cell therapy products and clinical bulk mRNA. Meanwhile, BioNTech acquired the Tübingen plant last year through its $1.25 billion, all-stock takeover of CureVac, a rival German mRNA specialist. Factoring in employees at a Singapore site slated for closure, the wave of facility exits could affect about 1,860 jobs, BioNTech said in May.

“Together with the Group Works Council, socially responsible solutions and enhanced severance arrangements have been agreed that recognize the particular challenges associated with a site closure and are intended to provide employees with the best possible support during this situation,” the spokesperson said.

German flags waving in the wind at famous Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag), on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds, central Berlin Mitte district, Germany.
Manufacturing
Moderna mulls deals to rescue German BioNTech plants from closure: report
The takeovers depend on Moderna reaching an agreement with the German government, which risks losing investment from drugmakers over planned healthcare reforms.
June 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

The company began to incur costs linked to the exits while still seeking deals to save the sites. In August, BioNTech CFO Ramón Zapata reported employee-related expenses and impairment charges reflecting “progression from announcing [the site consolidation] to actively executing it.” In the second quarter, BioNTech incurred employee-related restructuring costs of €97.6 million ($110.7 million)—most of which stemmed from the Marburg and Idar-Oberstein sites—and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment of €96.1 million ($109.0 million).

Last month, BioNTech disclosed a deal for JPT Peptide Technologies, which the biotech had initially planned on divesting as part of its manufacturing consolidation effort. Instead, a fund advised by DUBAG Group agreed to buy the contract manufacturer that specializes in peptide-based products and services. Located in Germany, closing JPT would have affected up to 140 jobs.

Manufacturing
BioNTech
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SK PHARMTECO
Webinar: From Facility to Delivery: Solving the Complex Science of ADC Linker-Payload Synthesis
September 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: 3D illustration of stem cells used for cell therapy
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LONGEVITY MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Regenerative medicine needs more than stem cells
September 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Overcoming business challenge and obstacles. Business success. Achievement and goals concept.
Insights
After COVID, biomanufacturing tackles preparedness and commercialization challenges
September 25, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Vector illustration
Manufacturing
FDA slams GLP-1 compounder over risk of contaminating drugs ‘with filth’
September 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor