GLP-1
Pfizer Cautiously Optimistic on Obesity Pill as Kailera Challenges Lilly’s Zepbound With Strong Phase II Data
Obesity continues to grab attention at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, with both Pfizer and Kailera Therapeutics outlining their plans in the space moving forward.
January 14, 2025
Tristan Manalac
Weight loss
Kailera Launches With $400M to Advance China-Developed Obesity Assets
Venture Capital firms Atlas Venture, Bain Capital Life Sciences and RTW Investments have led a $400 million Series A for Kailera Therapeutics, the latest obesity biotech to hit the scene.
October 1, 2024
Annalee Armstrong
