SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Bonus: Q3 2025 Job Market Update

October 14, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and Careers Editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q3 job market performance, layoffs and wider employment trends and policies impacting the biopharma workforce.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

In this discussion, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ and careers editor ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ take a look at job market performance in the second quarter of 2025.

They discuss biotech and pharma job posting trends, wider U.S. employment data, the new $100,000 H-1B visa fees and more.

Want to receive our latest quarterly job market reports as soon as they’re published? ⁠⁠Subscribe⁠⁠ to Career Insider for our job market updates, job trends, career advice and more.

Podcasts The Weekly Job creations Layoffs
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Latest Novo Cuts Affect Almost 250 Cell Therapy Employees
October 14, 2025
 · 
70 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
Chaos at CDC Continues as Hundreds Fired, Rehired
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing hand sweeping out half of employees
Layoffs
Novo Retreats From Cell Therapy, Axes Hundreds as Restructuring Rolls On
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac