Bonus: Q3 2025 Job Market Update

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

In this discussion, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠ ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ ⁠ and careers editor ⁠ ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ ⁠ take a look at job market performance in the second quarter of 2025.

They discuss biotech and pharma job posting trends, wider U.S. employment data, the new $100,000 H-1B visa fees and more.