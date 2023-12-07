SUBSCRIBE
Integrating AI in life sciences to change employee behavior with Microsoft and IQVIA

December 7, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this episode, hear from senior leaders at Microsoft and IQVIA to get their take on how generative AI is impacting productivity, employee engagement and how to mitigate risks.

Over the last year, the reaction to generative AI has changed - and so have behaviors. People are integrating AI to become more productive and it is happening now in healthcare and life sciences. Hear from senior leaders at Microsoft and IQVIA to get their take on how generative AI is impacting productivity, employee engagement and how to mitigate risks.

Guests

⁠Matt O’Donnell⁠, Industry Executive Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

