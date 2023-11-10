Imvax to Present New Data on Lead Program, IGV-001, at 2023 SNO Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Imvax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies, today announced two poster presentations at the 2023 Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from November 15-19, 2023.

At the meeting, Imvax will present new data from its Phase 1b study of IGV-001 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM), as well as information relating to the company’s ongoing randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of IGV-001 in patients with ndGBM.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. PT, Brad Elder, M.D., Director, Neurosurgical Oncology, and Associate Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, will present an Independent Support Session focused on the development of IGV-001 for the treatment of ndGBM.

The details of the two poster presentations are below:

Title: “Additional results from a Phase 1b study of IGV-001 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma”

Number: CTIM-17

Timing: November 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. PT

Presenter: Raul Perez-Olle, M.D., Ph.D.

Title: “A randomized, multicenter, double-blind, Phase 2b study of IGV-001, an autologous cell immunotherapy with antisense oligo IMV-001 targeting IGF-1R, vs placebo, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients”

Number: RTID-08

Timing: November 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. PT

Presenter: Ian Y. Lee, M.D.

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a unique platform technology, Goldspire™, focused on delivering personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies across a range of solid tumors. Imvax’s most advanced program, IGV-001, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Imvax’s portfolio also includes several other programs designed to stimulate a patient’s immune system against the entire antigen signature of their tumor. Imvax is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For additional information, please visit www.imvax.com.

