Historic Approval for MASH, CAR-Ts in the Spotlight

March 19, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen

The FDA took center stage last week as it approved the first-ever MASH therapy and considered additional approvals for CAR-T therapies, whose safety the agency has been investigating since last year.

Phew, what a week!

One of the most anticipated FDA decisions of the year dropped last week when the regulator ⁠approved Madrigal’s Rezdiffra⁠ as the first therapy for MASH (⁠formerly known as NASH⁠).

Then on Friday, BioSpace kept a close eye on an ⁠advisory committee discussing⁠ J&J’s Carvykti and BMS’s Abecma, two CAR-T therapies seeking label expansions as earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma despite the risk of early death.

Also discussed: BIO’s decision from last week to ⁠cut ties with⁠ the China-based biotech WuXi AppTec.

