NASH
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
The companies announced Friday that their candidate survodutide, which is licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim from Zealand Pharma, improved fibrosis in more than 50% of treated patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Zealand Pharma said on Thursday that partner Boehringer Ingelheim will present the results from the study on Friday at the European Association of the Study of Liver Congress.
More than 50% of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients treated with Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide saw at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis, according to the pharma’s latest mid-stage readout.
Viking Therapeutics’ nonalcoholic steatohepatitis candidate VK2809 significantly improved secondary histologic endpoints at 52 weeks with no worsening of fibrosis, as assessed by hepatic biopsy.
Boehringer Ingelheim is paying $35 million in upfront and near-term fees to work with Ochre Bio to identify and validate regenerative targets for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases.
The FDA took center stage last week as it approved the first-ever MASH therapy and considered additional approvals for CAR-T therapies, whose safety the agency has been investigating since last year.
If you’re confused by the NASH versus MASH indication, you’re not alone.
The biotech announced Wednesday that patients on ION224 had histologic improvement in the liver disease without worsening of fibrosis. Ionis’ mid-stage win comes as the FDA is set to decide whether to approve rival Madrigal’s resmetirom by Thursday.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is the first-ever approved therapy for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis—a decision experts say could signal a sea change in treatment of the disease.
The FDA’s busy week ahead involves three decision dates for potential industry firsts and a highly anticipated advisory committee meeting for two CAR-T therapies.
After stopping the study early due to strong efficacy, Novo Nordisk released data from the FLOW study showing significant benefits of semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
New 96-week data show Akero Therapeutics’ efruxifermin can improve fibrosis by at least one stage without metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis worsening in more patients versus placebo.
Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma’s dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist elicited significant topline Phase II results in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Following a patient case of severe liver enzyme elevations, Inventiva is suspending its Phase III NATiV3 study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals awaits a March 14 PDUFA date.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced late-stage results published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine for resmetirom as it awaits a March 14 PDUFA date.
PRESS RELEASES