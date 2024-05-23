SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

NASH

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Drug Development
Boehringer, Zealand Heat Up MASH Race With Strong Phase II Data
The companies announced Friday that their candidate survodutide, which is licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim from Zealand Pharma, improved fibrosis in more than 50% of treated patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
June 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Drug Development
Boehringer, Zealand’s GLP-1 MASH Data ‘Unintentionally’ Published by Medical Congress Website
Zealand Pharma said on Thursday that partner Boehringer Ingelheim will present the results from the study on Friday at the European Association of the Study of Liver Congress.
June 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug Development
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Shows Positive Phase II NASH Data, Tees Up Potential Expansion
More than 50% of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients treated with Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide saw at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis, according to the pharma’s latest mid-stage readout.
June 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Viking Builds Case for NASH Hopeful With Histological Data
Viking Therapeutics’ nonalcoholic steatohepatitis candidate VK2809 significantly improved secondary histologic endpoints at 52 weeks with no worsening of fibrosis, as assessed by hepatic biopsy.
June 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Business
Boehringer, Ochre Bio Team in Potential $1B Deal to Develop Regenerative Liver Drugs
Boehringer Ingelheim is paying $35 million in upfront and near-term fees to work with Ochre Bio to identify and validate regenerative targets for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Drug Development
Historic Approval for MASH, CAR-Ts in the Spotlight
The FDA took center stage last week as it approved the first-ever MASH therapy and considered additional approvals for CAR-T therapies, whose safety the agency has been investigating since last year.
March 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of alphabetical letters ris
FDA
NASH or MASH: No Matter What You Call It, Madrigal’s FDA Approval Is a Big Deal
If you’re confused by the NASH versus MASH indication, you’re not alone.
March 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Ionis’ Antisense Molecule Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase II MASH Trial
The biotech announced Wednesday that patients on ION224 had histologic improvement in the liver disease without worsening of fibrosis. Ionis’ mid-stage win comes as the FDA is set to decide whether to approve rival Madrigal’s resmetirom by Thursday.
March 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Fatty liver over a cell with torn paper
Policy
FDA Approves Madrigal’s Rezdiffra as First MASH Therapy
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is the first-ever approved therapy for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis—a decision experts say could signal a sea change in treatment of the disease.
March 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jill Neimark
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front o
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Mirum, BMS, Madrigal and More
The FDA’s busy week ahead involves three decision dates for potential industry firsts and a highly anticipated advisory committee meeting for two CAR-T therapies.
March 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Drug Development
Novo’s Ozempic Poised for Cardiometabolic Expansion with New Phase III Data
After stopping the study early due to strong efficacy, Novo Nordisk released data from the FLOW study showing significant benefits of semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
March 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Akero Bounces Back in MASH, Posts Positive Mid-Stage Fibrosis Data
New 96-week data show Akero Therapeutics’ efruxifermin can improve fibrosis by at least one stage without metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis worsening in more patients versus placebo.
March 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Drug Development
Boehringer’s Obesity Candidate Survodutide Shows Strong Potential in MASH
Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma’s dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist elicited significant topline Phase II results in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Male patient getting an ultrasound/iStoc
Policy
Inventiva Pauses Late-Stage NASH Trial, Keeps Field Open for Madrigal
Following a patient case of severe liver enzyme elevations, Inventiva is suspending its Phase III NATiV3 study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals awaits a March 14 PDUFA date.
February 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Madrigal Touts Positive Phase III NASH Data for Resmetirom Ahead of PDUFA Date
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced late-stage results published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine for resmetirom as it awaits a March 14 PDUFA date.
February 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Inventiva secures a new patent in Japan, expanding the IP protection of its lead product candidate lanifibranor
July 26, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Inventiva provides an update on its NATiV3 clinical program evaluating lanifibranor in patients with MASH/NASH and its financial position
July 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read